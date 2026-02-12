News: January 2026 Surges with a 22% Increase in New Industrial Projects Erasing December’s Decline of 20% | CitizenWire

January research identified 140 new industrial manufacturing projects

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads released its January 2026 New Planned Capital Project Spending Report for the Industrial Manufacturing sector, highlighting a strong rebound in project activity. The Firm monitors planned industrial capital investments across North America, including plant expansions, new facility construction, and major equipment modernization initiatives.



January research identified 140 new industrial manufacturing projects, marking a significant increase that offsets December's decline, the lowest level of planned project activity reported in 2025.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT TYPE



* Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 120 New Projects



* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 72 New Projects



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY



* New Construction - 29 New Projects



* Expansion - 43 New Projects



* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 76 New Projects



* Plant Closings - 13 New Projects



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)



* Indiana - 14



* Texas - 12



* California - 11



* Ohio - 9



* Michigan - 8



* New York - 8



* North Carolina - 8



* Wisconsin - 7



* Mississippi - 6



* Tennessee- 6



* Alabama - 5



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of January, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by GlobalWafers America, who is planning to invest $4 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in SHERMAN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS



TENNESSEE:

Laser technology company is planning to invest $1.4 billion for the construction of a processing facility in OAK RIDGE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



CALIFORNIA:

Aerospace company is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a 1 million sf manufacturing, research, and office campus in LONG BEACH, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



ALABAMA:

Valve and pipe mfr. is planning to invest $793 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BIRMINGHAM, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Global life sciences company is planning to invest $435 million for the construction of a 500,000 sf processing, laboratory, and office facility in BROWNSBURG, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate their INDIANAPOLIS, IN operations upon completion in 2030.



TEXAS:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $223 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ROUND ROCK, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Battery component mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 3611 S. Adams St. in MARION, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TEXAS:

Electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 500,000 sf manufacturing facility in SAN ANTONIO, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



UTAH:

Electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $168 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ENOCH, UT. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



ALABAMA:

HVAC equipment mfr. is planning to invest $119 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 460,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 7700 Gunters Way in HUNTSVILLE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEBRASKA:

Medical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $110 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in COLUMBUS, NE. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



