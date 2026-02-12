News: Hillcrest Gallery Showcases Ganesha High School Student Art Honoring Black History Month | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Gallery at Hillcrest will host an on-site showcase of advanced art by Ganesha High School students in grades 10 through 12, opening February 20 in celebration of Black History Month. Hillcrest is a nonprofit senior community that supports local artists through its on-campus gallery.



Titled "Acknowledgement of Influence," the exhibit will feature graphite portraits and graphic art honoring influential African American figures in the students' lives.



"I was introduced to The Gallery at Hillcrest by my mother, Gwen Carr, who is a Hillcrest resident," said Kevin Tharpe, Ganesha art instructor. "My advanced art students have been working very hard on their creations, as well as the essays each will present to explain their piece."



The gallery opening will take place on Friday, February 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Gallery at Hillcrest, located at 2705 Mountain View Drive, La Verne, CA 91750. The exhibit runs through March. Hillcrest will be presenting certificates of honor to the students during the opening.



Barbara Smythe, manager of The Gallery at Hillcrest, says, "We are so fortunate to celebrate the work of Kevin and his advanced art students at their third gallery opening. Each of their shows has been unique, not only in its art form but also in its subject matter. It's an art experience for all ages, including the students, our residents and patrons."



The student gallery show is a rewarding experience for both the students and Tharpe. "Some of my past students who have graduated have returned to tell me how much participating in the gallery impacted them. Not only through their artistic expressions, but in building confidence, speaking in front of an audience, describing their motivations and technique."



In addition to teaching, Tharpe is the founder of TFGlab.com (Tharpe Flavored Graphics), where he creates custom graphics, photography, app design, freehand graphite drawings and stippling. Select works by Tharpe will also be on display at The Gallery at Hillcrest.



As a local nonprofit, The Gallery at Hillcrest supports local artists and features rotating exhibits that highlight cultural diversity and enrich the community through opening receptions, learning opportunities, and ways to spark conversation.



About Hillcrest



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.



MULTIMEDIA:



Photo link: https://liveathillcrest.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Ganesha-High-School-students-graphite-portraits.png



Photo caption: The Gallery at Hillcrest will showcase an exhibit featuring Ganesha High School students' graphite portraits and graphic art in honor of Black History Month, starting Feb. 20.



Learn More: https://liveathillcrest.org/

