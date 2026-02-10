News: BEAM Collaborative and SMB.co Partner to Strengthen Local Businesses and Keep Main Street Local | CitizenWire

Partnership supports succession, preserves jobs, and protects community wealth

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- BEAM Collaborative today announced a strategic partnership with SMB.co, an AI-powered marketplace for buying and selling small businesses. Together, the organizations will strengthen local businesses and keep them locally owned by making business succession simpler, more accessible, and more sustainable for buyers, sellers, and communities.



By combining BEAM's mission-driven expertise with SMB.co, an AI-powered self-directed marketplace, the partnership expands small business investment opportunities while preserving jobs, ownership, and community wealth.



"At SMB.co, our mission is simple: no small business left behind," said Brit Karel, Co-Founder of SMB.co. "This partnership ensures owners can transition with confidence and new buyers receive the support they need to succeed. Together, we're protecting Main Street legacies and strengthening local economies."



BEAM focuses on Main Street businesses often overlooked by traditional markets-locally rooted companies with revenue under $5 million, including those as small as $300,000 to $800,000-providing education, guidance, and pathways to help keep these businesses strong and locally owned.



As millions of Baby Boomer-owned businesses approach retirement, this partnership will help play a critical role in supporting successful ownership transitions and will work ensure these businesses remain community assets-preserving jobs, building local wealth, and protecting the character and vitality of Main Street for generations to come.



"BEAM exists to ensure Main Street businesses thrive beyond transition," said Joel Burstein, CEO of BEAM Collaborative. "With SMB.co, we're offering a modern self-directed approach to buying and selling businesses that strengthens local companies, preserves legacies, and keeps ownership and opportunity rooted in our communities."



About BEAM Collaborative



BEAM Collaborative helps communities build stronger local economies.



We deliver AI-driven tools, practical education, and focused research that help entrepreneurs and organizations take real action. Whether strengthening local business ecosystems, building meaningful partnerships, or supporting community investment, we turn ideas into measurable results.



As millions of Baby Boomer-owned businesses approach retirement, BEAM is stepping in to support buyers and sellers through successful transitions. Our work ensures these legacy businesses remain community assets, preserving jobs, wealth, and local character for generations to come. https://beamcollaborative.org/



About SMB.co



SMB.co is the AI-native marketplace for small business exits. We're unlocking a $10T+ market where 40% of owners, mostly retiring Boomers, lack succession plans. By combining AI matching, off-market outreach, transparent valuations, and deal management tools, we make buying and selling small businesses faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever."



