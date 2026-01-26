News: Seattle Design-Build Firm ‘Elite Remodeling Seattle’ Rebrands to Distinguish 18-Year Local Legacy from Unaffiliated National Chains | CitizenWire

Independent firm clarifies it is NOT affiliated with 'Elite Remodeling' franchises in Maryland or Texas; reinforces King County commitment with 2026 transparency guide

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- Elite Remodeling Seattle (https://eliteremodelingseattle.com/), formerly Elite Remodeling LLC, a design-build construction and renovation company serving the Greater Seattle area for nearly two decades, today announced a strategic rebrand and the release of a new consumer protection resource. This measure aims to prevent identity confusion between the independent, locally owned business and unrelated companies operating under similar names in other states.



With the rise of national lead-generation sites and similar business names, local homeowners increasingly struggle to distinguish between verified local contractors and national franchises. By officially adopting the "Seattle" suffix, the company explicitly separates its 18-year track record from other entities using the "Elite Remodeling" name in Maryland, Texas, and elsewhere.



"We are getting calls and seeing confusion from homeowners who think we are part of a national franchise or related to companies with different standards in other states," says Sergiu Ursuleac, Founder of Elite Remodeling Seattle. "We want to set the record straight: We are 100% independent. We live here, we build here, and we are accountable only to our neighbors in the Pacific Northwest."



PROOF OF LOCAL EXPERTISE: THE 2026 TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVE To further differentiate its deep local roots from national chains, the company has released the "Hidden Costs of Remodeling in Seattle" guide. Unlike generic online estimates, this resource details the specific financial realities of building in King County.



The guide, available at https://eliteremodelingseattle.com/hidden-costs-of-remodeling-in-seattle/, addresses specific local challenges including:



* Side Sewer Responsibility: Navigating Seattle's unique laws where homeowners are responsible for sewer lines to the main-a critical issue in older neighborhoods like Wallingford.



* Steep Slope Logistics: The real cost of staging construction projects on the hills of Queen Anne and Mercer Island.



* Permit Timelines: Current 2026 wait times for STFI (Subject to Field Inspection) vs. Full Review permits in the City of Seattle and surrounding jurisdictions like Shoreline and Bellevue.



SERVING THE GREATER SEATTLE COMMUNITY:



Elite Remodeling Seattle continues to provide comprehensive design-build services across the region, including Bellevue, Redmond, Mercer Island, Shoreline, and Ballard. The firm's integrated approach combines architectural design and construction management under one roof, preventing the "change order" surprises common with fragmented general contracting.



Homeowners can verify the company's local presence and read verified reviews from neighbors on the official Google Business Profile.



ABOUT ELITE REMODELING SEATTLE:



Elite Remodeling Seattle is a locally owned design-build and construction firm dedicated to preserving and upgrading Pacific Northwest homes. Founded by Sergiu Ursuleac, the company serves the Greater Seattle community, including Bellevue, Redmond, Mercer Island, Sammamish and other neighboring cities. The firm specializes in high-value kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, and custom home additions, offering a unified process that protects homeowners from the hidden costs often associated with fragmented construction bids.



For more information about our company and services we provide, visit: https://eliteremodelingseattle.com/remodeling-construction-company/



Learn More: https://eliteremodelingseattle.com/

