News: Franklin Madison Welcomes Farah Rehman as Group Vice President, Revenue Execution | CitizenWire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Franklin Madison is thrilled to announce the addition of Farah Rehman as Group Vice President, Revenue Execution. With 24 years of experience spanning product development, sales, marketing, and strategy, Farah brings a distinguished track record of helping build and scale insurance businesses to the executive leadership team.



Farah joins Franklin Madison from Zurich North America, where she spent nearly 15 years in progressively senior roles, most recently as Head of Accident & Health and Head of Business Execution. During her tenure, she helped build and scale two businesses from the ground up within Zurich's retail life insurance and A&H consumer solutions divisions. Before Zurich, Farah spent nearly nine years at AIG.



"Farah's proven ability to develop winning strategies and help clients drive revenue growth makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Andrea Heger, CEO of Franklin Madison. "Her deep expertise in insurance, combined with her track record of building businesses from inception to scale, aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower our partners. We're excited to have her leadership as we continue our growth trajectory."



Farah holds an M.B.A. in Marketing and Consumer Behavior from Rice Business and a B.A. from the University of Houston's C.T. Bauer College of Business.



When she's not driving business results, Farah is committed to mentoring the next generation and is an avid traveler.



Please join us in welcoming Farah Rehman to the Franklin Madison family.



ABOUT FRANKLIN MADISON



An industry leader with over 55 years of experience, Franklin Madison builds financial security for individuals and families by delivering industry-leading insurance products and marketing services through its brand partners. Franklin Madison helps generate increased loyalty and revenue for more than 3,500 financial institutions. For more information, visit https://franklin-madison.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

