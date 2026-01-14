News: Hillcrest Raises the Bar for Senior Brain Health by Serving Residents the MIND Diet Program at Every Meal, Every Day | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- As national attention increasingly turns toward brain health and healthy aging, Hillcrest, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in Southern California, is translating research into daily practice by offering seniors brain-healthy foods at every meal, every day. Hillcrest is the only senior living community in the region to fully integrate the MIND diet, a science-backed lifestyle approach to maintaining cognitive strength through nutrition, into its daily dining.



National media continue to profile how the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet protects the brain and might influence dementia risk. According to a recent article in The New York Times [1], studies show those who follow the MIND diet report better cognitive functioning, a lower risk of dementia and slower disease progression in people with Alzheimer's. Research cited in the article indicates people may benefit from the diet regardless of whether they start it in midlife or later.



While many senior communities reference brain health in programming, Hillcrest distinguishes itself with its commitment to providing a research-driven, brain-healthy diet as part of the daily experience for its residents, one that is part of an overarching dementia-centered suite of initiatives adopted in 2019.



"We do not treat brain health as a trend. We treat it as a responsibility. When the research showed the MIND diet could meaningfully support cognitive health, we made the decision seven years ago to serve it every day at breakfast, lunch, and dinner," says Ryan Harrison, PsyD, Certified Wellness Professional and Director of Resident Life and Wellness at Hillcrest. "Our residents enjoy delicious, thoughtful meals, and they also understand why those choices matter. That consistency is what sets Hillcrest apart."



In addition to daily MIND diet menus, Hillcrest offers regular educational sessions to help residents understand the science behind brain-healthy nutrition and how food choices support overall wellness. Residents frequently report feeling supported, empowered, and satisfied by the variety and quality of meals offered.



"We understand the importance of nutrition's role in maintaining cognitive longevity," says Harrison. "I'm proud that Hillcrest's health and wellness programs are committed to making brain health a priority."



About Hillcrest



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.



IMAGE LINK: https://liveathillcrest.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Mind-diet-entree-edited.png



CAPTION: Hillcrest in La Verne, Calif., offers MIND diet entrees at every meal, every day, as part of its overall wellness programs supporting cognitive health among its residents.



CITATIONS:



[1] https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2026/well/brain-health-mind-diet-recipes.html



Learn More: https://liveathillcrest.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2026 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.