News: By Light Implements APS for Government Compliance | CitizenWire

By Light Implements Ivalua's Supplier Management Platform with Modali Consulting as Strategic Implementation Partner, Modali Consulting

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), a leading provider of Modeling & Simulation and Cyber Products and Services, is proud to announce the successful implementation of Ivalua's supplier management solution, marking a significant milestone in its digital procurement transformation. The initiative is being executed in partnership with Modali Consulting, a trusted leader in procurement technology implementation.



The Ivalua platform streamlines By Light's supplier onboarding, performance tracking, and procurement operations, enhancing visibility and control across its supplier ecosystem. This strategic investment aligns with By Light's commitment to operational excellence, compliance, and supplier engagement.



"We're excited to launch Ivalua as our centralized supplier management platform," said Bob Donahue, CEO of By Light. "This solution will empower our teams with real-time insights and automation, while Modali Consulting's expertise and professionalism has ensured a smooth and effective rollout."



Co-Founder and Principal of Modali Consulting, Brandon Chiazza, added, "Our partnership with By Light reflects a shared commitment to elevating supplier performance and investing in the future of procurement. By implementing Ivalua's SPRM capabilities, By Light has created clearer expectations for suppliers, strengthened compliance, and set a new standard for transparency and accountability. We're proud to support a partner that is not just modernizing its processes but defining what best-in-class supplier management looks like in the federal space."



This transformation underscores By Light's dedication to innovation and continuous improvement in supplier collaboration and procurement efficiency.



ABOUT BY LIGHT



By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems engineering company that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.



ABOUT IVALUA



Ivalua is a global leader in spend management, empowering hundreds of the world's most admired brands to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers.



ABOUT MODALI CONSULTING



Modali Consulting specializes in procurement transformation and technology implementation, helping organizations unlock value through strategic sourcing and supplier enablement.

Learn More: https://www.bylight.com/

