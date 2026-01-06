News: Run 2 The Rescue Featured by The Dodo – International Spotlight on Beijing-Based Dog Rescue Sparks Global Support | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Run 2 The Rescue, a U.S. based nonprofit with rescue operations in Beijing, China, has been thrust onto the international stage after being featured by The Dodo - one of the world's largest and most influential animal advocacy media platforms - in a moving story and viral video highlighting the rescue of a severely neglected dog.



The feature chronicles the emotional rehabilitation of a dog who spent nearly his entire life confined to a small cage, isolated and forgotten, before being saved by Run 2 The Rescue's Beijing rescue team. The story has quickly gained worldwide attention, drawing a wave of new supporters and adopters from across the globe.



Being featured by The Dodo, places Run 2 The Rescue among an elite group of animal welfare organizations recognized for extraordinary impact, transparency, and lifesaving work.



"This is more than just a story - it's a window into what these animals endure, and what is possible when compassion meets action," said Brandy Cherven, Co-Founder of Run 2 The Rescue. "We rescue dogs that most people will never see and it gives them the second chance they were never supposed to have. Having The Dodo tell that story to the world is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for these animals."



Added Cherven, "Our rescue's name was named after the song lyrics by the late River Phoenix, who was a wonderful activist for the animals like his brother, Joaquin. The lyrics are 'Run To The Rescue With Love, And Peace Will Follow.'"



Run 2 The Rescue was founded by Brandy Cherven and attorney Bonnie Klapper to address the extreme neglect, abandonment, and abuse faced by dogs in China -- many of whom are saved from deplorable conditions, illegal breeding operations, or the meat trade. Their Beijing-based shelter provides emergency veterinary care, behavioral rehabilitation, and international adoption placement.



"Every dog we rescue carries trauma - and hope," said Bonnie Klapper, Co-Founder of Run 2 The Rescue. "This recognition brings global visibility to a crisis most people don't realize is happening, and it gives these animals a real chance at the loving homes they deserve."



Since the release of The Dodo's video, Run 2 The Rescue has seen a surge in adoption inquiries and volunteer outreach from around the world -- giving them the opportunity to hopefully save even more lives in 2026 and beyond.



The full feature can be viewed on The Dodo's website and social media channel: https://www.thedodo.com/broken-dog-who-spent-his-life-in-a-cage-has-no-idea-hes-a-little-different



ABOUT RUN 2 THE RESCUE



Run 2 The Rescue is a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal rescue organization with active rescue operations in Beijing, China. The organization specializes in rescuing abused, abandoned, and at-risk dogs, providing medical care, rehabilitation, and international adoption placement to give every animal a true second chance.



Learn more, adopt, or to help with a donation, go to: https://run2therescue.com/.



