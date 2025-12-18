News: Food & Beverage Bounces Back with 53 New Capital Projects in November 2025 | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads reported a strong rebound in the Food and Beverage industry with 53 new planned capital projects identified in November 2025. The Firm, which tracks North American industrial activity including facility expansions, new plant construction, and major equipment upgrades, confirmed the increase as part of its latest project spending report.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.



FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE



* Processing Facilities - 32 New Projects



* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 25 New Projects



FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction - 20 New Projects

Expansion - 12 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 17 New Projects

Plant Closing - 6 New Projects



FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Florida - 8

California - 5

Pennsylvania - 5

Texas - 5

Maryland - 3

South Dakota - 3

Washington - 3

Michigan - 2

Minnesota - 2

Missouri - 2



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of November, our research team identified 3 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Ahold Delhaize USA., who is planning to invest $860 million for the construction of a 1 million sf distribution center in BURLINGTON, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2026, with completion slated for 2029.



TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS



SOUTH CAROLINA:

Global retail chain is planning to invest $240 million for the construction of a 900,000 sf distribution center in ROCK HILL, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in two phases, with completion of the first phase slated for Summer 2027.



TEXAS:

Dairy products mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a processing facility on Lou Galosy Way in LONGVIEW, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.



FLORIDA:

Hydroponic greenhouse developer is planning to invest $66 million for the construction of a 325,000 sf growing and processing facility in NEWBERRY, FL. They have recently received approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Pet food mfr. is planning to invest $50 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 100,000 sf processing facility at 601 W McKee St. in GREENSBURG, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



FLORIDA:

Supermarket chain is planning to invest $35 million for a 443,000 sf expansion of their distribution and refrigerated storage facility at 9800 W. Beaver St. in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



CALIFORNIA:

Beverage distributor is planning for the renovation of a 521,000 sf distribution facility at 15614 Shoemaker Ave. in SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEW YORK:

Cheese mfr. is planning to invest $23 million for an expansion of their processing facilities in CAMPBELL, NY and GLENVILLE, NY. They have recently received approval for the project.



CALIFORNIA:

Winery is planning to invest $23 for the construction of a 23,500 sf production facility at 1000 Oakville Cross Rd. in NAPA, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



MISSOURI:

Meat processing company is planning to invest $18 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 72,000 sf processing and warehouse facility at 2000 S. Commercial St. in HARRISONVILLE, MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.



MARYLAND:

Bakery company is planning for the construction of a 176,000 sf processing facility on Bakery Way in FREDERICK, MD. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



