News: AgingIN Hosts Executive Symposium Exploring the Future of Human-Centered Aging | CitizenWire

NEW ORLEANS, La. /CitizenWire/ -- With skilled nursing margins tightening, reimbursement uncertainty rising, and older adults wanting more personalized settings, nursing home and senior living operators are reassessing which care models will sustain both mission and market viability intact. AgingIN invites elder care leaders to the ReImagining Care Models conference for dynamic discussions on person-directed living, workforce culture, and operational design.



"It is a timely moment for providers planning a repositioning or evaluating their next move in 2026," said Susan Ryan, AgingIN CEO. "Whether you are exploring the future of skilled nursing, redesigning assisted living, or exploring a small house approach, we invite you to join AgingIN in New Orleans this January to gain the clarity and expertise to make confident, responsible decisions."



DESIGNED FOR OPERATORS READY TO REPOSITION



Many skilled nursing providers are actively exploring how to realign their communities with today's market realities. The symposium offers practical guidance from concept to execution, whether that means shifting the skilled nursing model, redesigning assisted living for higher acuity, or evaluating a small-house approach such as THE GREEN HOUSE(R) Project.



Participants will learn directly from nationally recognized experts in finance, design, small-house innovation, culture, and operations.



FEATURED SPEAKERS INCLUDE:



* John Ponthie, Co-owner, Southern Administrative Services, the largest operator of Green House homes in the U.S.



* Erin Kolb, CEO, Poydras Home, sharing the transformation journey that empowered residents and reimagined team roles



* Cynthia Thurlow, President & CEO, 3rd3rd, brand marketing and culture strategist for senior living growth and repositioning



* Michael Starke, President & CEO, PMD Advisory Services, a trusted expert in market feasibility, service planning, and strategic direction



* Katelyn McCauley, Vice President, Head of Senior Living Research, Ziegler



A TIMELY RESET FOR THE YEAR AHEAD



Early 2026 presents a critical opportunity for leadership teams to reassess, pressure test assumptions, and refresh strategic thinking. The ReImagining Care Models conference provides a focused environment for peers and experts, grounded in data, case studies, and actionable financial modeling.



The program centers on the pivotal decisions leaders are facing, including:



* Sustaining or redesigning skilled nursing in a tightening financial climate



* Repositioning assisted living to meet a changing customer profile



* Understanding the full cost to develop and run a small-house model, and when it makes sense



* Evaluate the long-term implications of exiting skilled nursing



Attendees will also learn from Poydras Home's household model transformation, a living example of person-directed care paired with operational redesign.



"Leaders will leave with frameworks and tools they can apply immediately, including financial and strategic lenses for comparing pathways, real-world examples of successful pivots, and proven approaches to workforce culture and design feasibility," said Ryan.



For more information or to register, please visit https://aginginnovation.org/reimagining/.



ABOUT AGINGIN



AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one's choice. Their consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and THE GREEN HOUSE(R) Project. For more information, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/.



