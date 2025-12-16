News: The Gift That Feels Different: How ClearGivers Turns Holiday Shopping into Giving That Matters | CitizenWire

This season, ClearGivers invites donors to experience the joy of shopping for good by helping charities, supporting local businesses, and feeling the true spirit of giving

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- This holiday season, ClearGivers offers a new kind of giving experience, one that blends the joy of shopping with the purpose of philanthropy. Founded by Aisha Kumari, the innovative platform connects donors, local businesses, and charities in a seamless online marketplace designed to make generosity feel personal and immediate.



"ClearGivers turns the act of giving into something you can truly feel," said Aisha Kumari, "because you're not just donating - you're choosing exactly what a charity needs and buying it right on the ClearGivers platform from a local business. It's meaningful, simple, and joyful."



Through ClearGivers, charities post wishlists of goods and services, local vendors list their products, and donors browse and purchase directly for the causes they care about. Every dollar donated goes entirely to the charity and the local business providing the item.



Unlike traditional donation platforms, 100% of each contribution through ClearGivers reaches the charity, thanks to its partnership with GoodBee, a software company that covers the platform's operational costs.



The result is a double gift: one that uplifts local economies while fulfilling tangible needs. "Each dollar has twice the impact," said Kumari, "You're supporting your community and a cause at the same time."



The ClearGivers' platform design makes the experience familiar yet transformative. Donors enjoy an interface that feels like online shopping, but instead of buyer's remorse, they experience gratitude and connection. "We wanted to make generosity accessible and enjoyable," Kumari said, "It's retail therapy with purpose."



For charities, it's an efficient and empowering model: they receive precisely what they request, when they need it. For small businesses, it opens a new sales channel and deepens community relationships. And, for donors, it brings the warmth of holiday giving back to the forefront of a digital world.



"This time of year, people want to give in ways that feel real and make a connection," Kumari said, "With ClearGivers, they can see exactly where their gift goes and how it helps. It's what the holidays are meant to be about."



ClearGivers is a nonprofit charity aggregator and marketplace designed to connect charities, local businesses, and donors in a single transparent giving platform. Founded by CEO Aisha Kumari, ClearGivers enables donors to purchase goods and services directly for registered charities while supporting small businesses in their communities. Through its partnership with Good Bee, 100% of all donations reach the charities they are intended to support.



Learn more at: https://cleargivers.org/



