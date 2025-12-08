News: Down Payment Resource’s Tim Higginson named to National Mortgage Professional’s 40 Under 40 list | CitizenWire

Recognized for innovation and impact, Higginson joins an exclusive group of young professionals honored this year by NMP

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Tim Higginson, partner solutions specialist, has been named to National Mortgage Professional Magazine's 40 Under 40 list for 2025.



The award celebrates rising stars who are shaping the future of the housing finance industry. Honorees are selected for their professional accomplishments and contributions to the industry and can receive the distinction only once during their careers.



Higginson, 30, brings a unique blend of operational expertise and client-focused innovation to DPR. Since joining the company, he has modernized partner onboarding processes, introduced interactive product demonstrations and championed workflow improvements that enhance the lender experience. His "1% better every day" mindset, developed over two decades of competitive wrestling, drives continuous improvement across the organization.



Before joining DPR, Higginson held key operational and technology roles at Embrace Home Loans, where he managed the company's tech stack, streamlined vendor relationships and eliminated data silos that slowed loan officer productivity. His experience also includes direct loan origination, providing him with a holistic understanding of the challenges faced by lenders, borrowers, and technology providers alike.



At DPR, Higginson collaborates across departments, including product development, sales and customer success, to create smoother onboarding and stronger client relationships. His innovative approach to hands-on software trials has transformed how lenders evaluate and adopt down payment assistance solutions, reinforcing DPR's reputation as the industry's trusted resource for DPA integration.



"Tim has an incredible ability to simplify complex systems while keeping people at the center of the process," said Brad Cardwell, vice president of sales and business development who has worked with Higginson for several years. "His curiosity, energy and commitment to operational excellence have elevated our internal teams and enhanced every client interaction."



"Tim represents the next generation of leaders who will carry our industry forward," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. "He's elevated how we engage with lenders and partners and made down payment assistance more accessible to the people who need it most. This recognition is well deserved."



For a complete list of 2025 40 Under 40 winners, visit the National Mortgage Professional website or: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/talent-wont-wait-12072025



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,600 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

