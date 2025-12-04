News: Local Couple Switched Careers to Become More Involved with Community | CitizenWire

"Sponsoring a Toy Drive for Toys for Tots® Helps us Engage in Positive Causes"

AVE MARIA, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Nick and Joan Cerami announce their growing presence in Southwest Florida as owners of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors - the Cerami Team, marking the next chapter in a professional journey that has spanned four decades and two industries. After more than 30 years each in marketing and advertising - often working in tandem as client and agency partner, the couple now share business ownership. Their home inspection team serves Naples, Fort Myers, and their hometown of Ave Maria, FL.



For the Ceramis, the shift wasn't spontaneous. A memorable personal experience years earlier during the purchase of their first home, planted the idea that home inspection could someday offer a fulfilling, service-driven second career. The inspector they hired at the time - with his balance of expertise, confidence, and approachability - left an impression on Nick. With a family background in construction and a shared desire to build something together, the path to Pillar To Post felt natural.



Nick and Joan often encourage would-be entrepreneurs to view franchising through a strategic lens. For them, the value lay in Pillar To Post's robust infrastructure-technology, IT management, web presence, and security, and bundled services-areas that would have been costly or impractical to build independently. They believe that a franchise should fill the gaps a small business cannot easily cover, not simply replicate what an owner can already do on their own.



Today, the Cerami Team blends their decades of communication and client-service expertise with the technical rigor of certified home inspection. Joan, who retired after 40 years in advertising, including 32 years at her last company-manages operations and marketing, while Nick leads the inspection teams. Additional focus is placed on growing their Florida-based franchise and using the latest tools and technologies to support realtors and homebuyers.



A year after moving to Florida full time, the couple have immersed themselves in their community-not only through their business but also through giving back. The Cerami Team is a sponsor of a Toy Drive presented by The Skotak Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate as part of the annual Toys for Tots Christmas Drive.



Their involvement reflects a desire to stay rooted in service, gratitude, and connection with the families they now support both professionally and philanthropically. "Sponsoring a toy drive for Toys for Tots helps us engage in positive causes we are focused on, especially locally," said Nick Cerami.



Looking ahead, the Ceramis are energized by the rapid advancements in home inspection technology and the opportunity to continue elevating the client experience. And while they may joke that their golf game hasn't reached the level of their business success, both agree that life in Florida-and this new chapter as business partners-has never felt more rewarding.



CONTACT INFO



Business Phone - (239) 980-9274



Emails - nick.cerami@pillartopost.com | joan.cerami@pillartopost.com



Website - https://ceramiteam.pillartopost.com



PILLAR TO POST(tm) HOME INSPECTORS TIPS FOR HOME SELLERS



Exterior

* Clean debris from gutters and drains

* Re-caulk around exterior windows & doors

* Repair damaged masonry on walkways & steps

* Repair minor defects in exterior wall materials

* Replace damaged and missing shingles/tiles

* Seal driveway cracks



Inspection Day

* Clear entrance to storage sheds, attic, and garage

* Keep pets in a safe location or remove them from the property if necessary

* Move objects away from water heater, furnace, and air conditioner

* Provide all keys for any locked doors



Interior

* Repair leaking faucets and fixtures

* Repair cracked and broken windowpanes

* Re-caulk around bathtubs & sinks

* Arrange service for your HVAC

* Replace batteries in smoke & carbon monoxide detectors



Disclosures & Warranties

* Disclose past fires, floods, and major repair work

* Provide building permits or plans for any major renovations

* Provide invoices & warranties for major improvements like roofs, furnaces, and appliances



ABOUT PILLAR TO POST HOME INSPECTORS®



Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit https://pillartopost.com/

