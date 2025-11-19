News: Minnesota’s Anchor Roofing & Exteriors Celebrates 100 5-Star Reviews and Ongoing Community Support | CitizenWire

Twin Cities roofing and exterior contractor marks a major milestone built on long-term service, local presence, and consistent homeowner satisfaction

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. /CitizenWire/ -- Anchor Roofing & Exteriors, a locally owned roofing and exterior contractor serving the Twin Cities since 2002, today announced it has reached 100 five-star Google reviews. The milestone reflects the company's strong community relationships and long-standing commitment to reliable, year-round service in Minnesota.



For more than two decades, Anchor Roofing & Exteriors has grown through referrals, repeat customers, and word-of-mouth recommendations. Unlike temporary storm-chasing crews that enter the market after major weather events, Anchor maintains a permanent presence in the Twin Cities and focuses on solutions that genuinely fit each homeowner's needs.



Across reviews, homeowners consistently highlight several themes:



* Responsive help during leaks and emergencies

* Clear, steady communication throughout projects

* No-pressure recommendations based on actual need

* Careful workmanship, site protection, and thorough cleanup

* Respect for homeowners, timelines, and property



"Reaching 100 five-star reviews isn't about the number-it's about the trust behind every single one," said Stu Hudson, Founder and Owner of Anchor Roofing & Exteriors. "Our team lives here and works here, and we're here long after the storms pass. The support from Minnesota homeowners means a great deal to us."



Anchor's standing in the Twin Cities roofing and exterior market is also reinforced by extensive manufacturer training and certifications.



The company is certified or recognized by GAF, Owens Corning, Brava, CertainTeed, LP(r) SmartSide(r), and James Hardie(r), and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Anchor is fully licensed, insured, and active in regional professional associations including NARI, the Metal Roofing Alliance, and the Builders Association of the Twin Cities.



As Minnesota continues to face hailstorms, freeze-thaw cycles, and seasonal extremes, Anchor Roofing & Exteriors remains committed to delivering durable exterior solutions backed by clear communication and long-standing local service.



For more information or to schedule an estimate, visit https://www.anchorroofingmn.com/



About Anchor Roofing & Exteriors



Anchor Roofing & Exteriors is a Minnesota-based roofing and exterior contractor serving the Twin Cities metro since 2002. With more than 25 years of industry experience and certifications from leading manufacturers, the company provides roofing, siding, gutters, inspections, and storm damage services built on craftsmanship, communication, and lasting results.



