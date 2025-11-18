News: The Celestial Baseball Association Announces 10-City Open Casting Call and USA Storm the Barn Prayer Tour for ‘Old Timers Day’ Book-to-Film Adaptation | CitizenWire

The Celestial Baseball Association Expands Its Mission of 'Hitting Home Runs for God' with a Nationwide Casting Call and Prayer Tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- The Celestial Baseball Association (CBA) continues to fulfill its mission of "Hitting Home Runs for God" as they slide into first base with a rousing mix of faith, film and fastballs for their Old Timers Day Open Casting Call and USA Storm the Barn Baseball Prayer Tour. The 10-city casting call and prayer tour hits its first home run in Las Vegas, Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 11:00 am PT to 5:00 pm PT at the Faith Lutheran High School in Summerlin. Professional and amateur actors and singers of all ages are encouraged to attend as CBA founder and inspirational sports author Richard LoPresto seeks to cast look-alikes for characters from his faith-based book, "Old Timers Day."



In "Old Timers Day: As Told by God to Richard LoPresto," God Almighty and Satan the Devil face off and select their own major league baseball teams comprised of illustrious players, living and deceased. Each agrees that once the game is in progress, neither of them can have anything whatsoever to do with the final score. The beloved pastime game transforms into an extreme sport of 'Winner Takes All' as the instant the game is over, the loser, God Almighty or Satan the Devil, will be stricken from the mind of man and from the annals of history forever! The great game takes place at the legendary Ebbets Field, a Major League Baseball stadium in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York City where the 1955 World Series was held.



"Old Timers Day" packs its storyline with amazing baseball trivia and interesting historical facts, dating all the way back from the inception of baseball to the present. With the opposing teams comprised of over 100 of the greatest baseball players of all time, joined by celebrated managers, umpires, coaches and announcers, the reader is immersed in a baseball history lesson.



The book has been converted to a screenplay written by James Verderosa, with plans for filming in 2026. The 10-city casting call and prayer tour will be filmed at each location for a behind-the-scenes documentary, with an accompanying podcast to conduct interviews with athletes and baseball enthusiasts. Planned tour stops include the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY and the Negro League Museum in Kansas City, MO.



"My book, 'Old Timers Day' has been a labor of love for many years now. It's a story and message that God gave to me directly," explains author and Celestial Baseball Association founder Richard LoPresto. "I'm thrilled that the book will finally be made into the film that it deserves. My intention for the casting call and prayer tour is to help unify America. Baseball has always been one of this country's favorite pastimes and I want to utilize this great game to help dispel the dissention that is plaguing our nation. We are touring the country with a message of love and unity as we work to cast what we hope will be one of the greatest films ever made!"



Richard LoPresto is a renowned baseball trivia expert recognized by sports enthusiasts around the world. His show business career includes writing and producing the musical variety television special "Where Will You Be In 2000 A.D.?" hosted by the late Mr. America, Lou Ferrigno, the original "Hulk," along with Marianne Marks. It was the last television show produced on the stage of the famous Stardust Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. He currently resides in Las Vegas and travels extensively nationally and abroad promoting the "Old Timers Day" project. It is LoPresto's vision that the film adaptation of the book will attract sports fans and "believers" alike with a story about morality, conviction and the fate of humankind.



Get ready for Game Day and grab your book at https://oldtimersday.com/ and https://www.dpztechnology.com.



Follow Old Timers Day on Facebook at "Old Timers Day" (https://tinyurl.com/4tumftw2) and on Instagram at @OldTimersDay (https://www.instagram.com/oldtimersday/).



For cast call sign-ups, contact Sandra Salaza Salgado at 505-780-7303 or Richard LoPresto at 702-249-1361.



Learn More: https://oldtimersday.com/

