News: Music City Drop Comes to Nashville: Rappel 20 Stories to Fight Hunger | CitizenWire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief nonprofit, is bringing an unforgettable experience to downtown Nashville this fall. The Music City Drop invites brave participants to rappel 20 stories down the Omni Hotel while raising awareness and critical funds to fight hunger and food waste.



Hunger continues to affect 47 million Americans, including 1 in 5 children in Tennessee, while nearly 40% of food produced goes to waste. This unique event shines a spotlight on the crisis and fuels Move For Hunger's nationwide food recovery efforts.



With a goal of providing 600,000 meals, 92 participants will descend the side of the Omni, supported by a growing roster of corporate sponsors including Rice Krispies Treats, Kroger, People Magazine, Dollar General and other national partners.



"Music City Drop isn't just an adrenaline rush-it's a statement," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director, Move For Hunger. "Each step down the building represents hope for families who don't know where their next meal will come from."



EVENT DETAILS:



Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025



Location: Omni Hotel, Downtown Nashville



Who Can Participate: Individuals and Teams



To register to rappel, volunteer, or sponsor, visit: https://moveforhunger.org/music-city-drop



ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER:



Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes transportation resources to deliver surplus food to communities in need. In addition to recovering food for our nation's food banks, Move For Hunger organizes hundreds of educational and impactful team building events each year. To date, they have delivered more than 52 million meals to communities in need. For more information, or to find out how you can get involved, visit https://www.MoveForHunger.org/.



