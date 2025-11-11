News: StarknightMT’s Biggest Sale of the Year: 2025 Black Friday Deals on Premium UTV Accessories | CitizenWire

NEW YORK and GUANGZHOU, China /CitizenWire/ -- StarknightMT, a leading provider of aftermarket UTV/ATV parts and accessories, is gearing up for the 2025 Black Friday Sale, it will offer off-road enthusiasts and professionals the biggest discounts of the year on their premium product.



"Our Black Friday Sale is a way to give back to our loyal customers. We know our customers rely on high-quality, durable accessories to enhance their off-road experience, and we are committed to making that quality accessible," says Steven H, co-founder at StarknightMT.



THE STARKNIGHTMT 2025 BLACK FRIDAY SALE WILL BE STRUCTURED IN PHASES TO PROVIDE MAXIMUM VALUE:



Early Access Perks (Nov.4-Nov.14)



* 17% OFF: New subscribers receive an exclusive 17% discount code.



* Daily Giveaway (Nov.10-15): Five new subscribers will be randomly selected each day to win a $10 gift card.



Main Event Deals (Nov.15-Dec.8)



* Up to 50% OFF: Deep discounts on select products.



* Triple Points: Members earn 3X points on all orders.



* Gifts with Purchase: Receive a free keychain on orders over $199 or a free cap on orders over $499.



Featured Tiered Savings (Nov.11-24&Dec.5-8)



* Buy 1 Get 13% OFF



* Buy 2 Get 15% OFF



* Buy 3 Get 17% OFF



Peak Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals (Nov.25-Dec.4)



* 16% OFF Sitewide



* 20% OFF All Soft Cab Enclosures (Nov.25-Dec.4)



JOIN THE CELEBRATION



The Black Friday Sale is a limited-time opportunity to upgrade your ride and enjoy exclusive rewards. Explore more at starknightmt.com between November 15 and December 8.



As Steven H said, "A true rider shouldn't have to choose between quality and price." We create reliable products that withstand real-world testing based on a deep understanding of the actual needs of UTV owners. We reduce costs through streamlined features and clever design to offer competitive prices.



From the windshield, soft cab enclosures, storage to seat covers, every product has undergone real-world use and testing, incorporating genuine feedback from UTV owners, and continuously improving before being presented to every customer.



ABOUT STARKNIGHTMT



Since 2016, StarknightMT has focused on one key idea: real riders deserve high-quality, affordable aftermarket UTV/ATV parts and accessories built for daily hard use by hunters, haulers, and outdoor enthusiasts.



Built for Trail and Task



Website: https://www.starknightmt.com/



