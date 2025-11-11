News: HitPaw FotorPea V5.1.0 Officially Launched: Introducing Generative Photo Enhancement, Full-Scene Restoration, and Multi-Image AI Creation | CitizenWire

HitPaw FotorPea V5.1.0 Launches - Empowering Users with Generative Photo Enhancement, Scene-Specific Repair, and Multi-Image AI Generator

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading provider of AI-powered creative tools, announced the release of HitPaw FotorPea V5.1.0, the latest milestone version featuring generative enhancement, comprehensive restoration for every scene, and multi-image AI creation capabilities. This release reinforces HitPaw's commitment to making professional-grade photo editing accessible to both casual users and creative professionals.



WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW FOTORPEA V5.1.0



1. Smarter Generative Enhancement: AI-Powered Clarity for Every Image



The new generative SD model in FotorPea V5.1.0 revolutionizes photo enhancement. Unlike traditional upscaling tools that merely enlarge pixels, the SD model uses generative AI to reconstruct lost details, making it ideal for:



* Low-resolution portraits: Transforming blurry ID photos or old smartphone snapshots into sharp, print-ready images with natural skin textures.



* Anime art restoration: Reviving pixelated anime screencaps or vintage manga scans by restoring line art clarity and vibrant colors.



In addition, the Realistic model within facial restoration now supports adjustable levels (Low-Medium-High), allowing users to fine-tune the restoration intensity and achieve personalized, natural results.



2. All-Scenario Image Restoration: 5 Specialized Models Cover Various Needs



FotorPea V5.1.0 takes photo restoration to new heights with upgraded and expanded AI models tailored to diverse scenarios:



* Upgraded "Multi-Person Repair & Colorization" - Fixes uneven lighting and faded colors in group photos while keeping skin tones consistent.



* New "Vintage Restoration & Colorization" - Restores old photos with authentic period-appropriate colors like warm sepia or muted mid-century tones.



* New "Single-Person Repair" - Perfectly restores damaged individual portraits, such as graduation or childhood photos.



* New "Single-Person Colorization" - Adds natural, precise color to single-subject images without artificial effects.



* New "Multi-Person Group Colorization" - Accurately colorizes multiple people and backgrounds for consistent clothing, environment, and skin tones.



3. AI Generator Innovation: Multi-Image Input & One-Click Super-Resolution



In response to growing demand for creative workflows, HitPaw FotorPea V5.1.0 now supports multi-image upload for reference-based AI generation. Users can easily combine multiple photos or styles to generate a new image that fuses their creative vision.



What's more, all AI-generated results can be instantly enhanced with one-click Super Resolution, ensuring every creation is crisp, high-quality, and ready to share.



COMPATIBILITY AND PRICING



HitPaw FotorPea is compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 and above. Pricing starts at $22.39/Month for Windows and $25.59/Month for Mac.



To celebrate this major update, HitPaw FotorPea is offering an exclusive 20% discount on both Yearly and Lifetime subscriptions for a limited time.



For more information, visit:



Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Windows



Purchase HitPaw FotorPea for Mac



ABOUT HITPAW



HitPaw is a trusted multimedia software brand dedicated to empowering users with innovative solutions for photo, video, and audio editing. With cutting-edge AI technology and user-friendly design, HitPaw makes creativity accessible to everyone.



Learn more at: About HitPaw - All Things About HitPaw



