News: Coherent Publishing announces ‘The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America’ by Patrick Wood and Courtenay Turner | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Coherent Publishing is pleased to announce that esteemed researchers and authors Patrick Wood and Courtenay Turner have joined forces to unveil their provocative new book, "The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America" (ISBN: 979-8993564609), now available through Technocracy News as well as Amazon and Books.by. This timely exposé confronts the dramatic rise of Technocracy in the Trump Administration and the subsequent betrayal of the American public.



In "The Final Betrayal," Wood and Turner challenge mainstream narratives, revealing that the dark horse of the New World Order is neither Communism, Socialism, nor Fascism - but Technocracy. The book traces Technocracy's origins to the 1930s and its strategic comeback in 1973 via the Trilateral Commission, culminating in a stunning, and now widely visible, power shift within Washington, D.C., especially during the Trump Administration.



Those who voted for president in 2024 have seen their hope for a greater America go up in smoke, leaving them disillusioned and confused.



Wood said, "We didn't ask for it, we didn't vote for it, we weren't consulted, nor did we give informed consent." He added, "In short, we were betrayed."



Readers are confronted with urgent topics: the Dark Enlightenment's drive towards a new monarchy, the rapid tokenization of the economy creating a world where citizens "will own nothing," and the encroachment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) threatening to lock society inside a "digital Gulag."



Wood and Turner sound the alarm - a wake-up call for Americans to confront this unfolding reality: "Like it or not, you must face this beast, either to destroy it or learn to live with it," said Wood.



ABOUT THE AUTHORS:



Patrick Wood is an internationally recognized expert on Technocracy, globalization, and economic transformation, known for his decades of investigative journalism and thought leadership.



Courtenay Turner is a researcher, commentator, and speaker focused on political theory, postmodernism, and the philosophical roots of contemporary power structures. Together, they deliver a gripping and meticulously researched analysis essential for anyone concerned about America's future.



