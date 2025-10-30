News: Jenner’s Pond Celebrates the Opening of the ‘Pastor Jim and Betty Mundell Health Center’ | CitizenWire

Renovation of Memory Care and Skilled Nursing Communities Demonstrates Simpson's Dedication to Person-Directed Care

WEST GROVE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Jenner's Pond, one of Simpson's Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), proudly celebrates the grand opening of its newly renovated 'Pastor Jim and Betty Mundell Health Center'. The milestone marks a new era of innovative care and services for residents in skilled nursing and memory care, as the community continues to lead in compassionate, person-directed living. The newly named Health Center stands as a lasting tribute to the Mundells' enduring spirit of service and community.



"This renovation reflects our vision for what memory care and skilled nursing should be: empowering, connected, and truly person-directed, while honoring each individual's preferences and rhythm of life," said Brandon Logsdon, Executive Director, Jenner's Pond.



Jenner's Pond, which sits on 88 acres in Chester County, offers cottages, apartments, and a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care in a beautiful, walkable setting. The Health Center's transformation was designed by Lenhardt Rogers Architecture and brought to life by David Funk & Sons Construction, both respected local firms known for their craftsmanship and quality.



The extensive renovation reimagined traditional nursing and memory care spaces into four households, each featuring its own kitchen, dining room, living room, activity area, and outdoor space. This innovative model fosters a warm sense of community and belonging, while ensuring residents receive personalized care in a setting that feels like home.



A new therapy gym offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies, including LSVT BIG therapy for Parkinson's Disease. Guided by a commitment to dignity and independence, the design emphasizes resident autonomy and freedom of movement within a supportive environment.



The Memory Care community was also expanded to meet the growing needs of individuals with cognitive impairments. Like the skilled nursing households, each space provides a home-like environment with kitchen, living room, dining room, and engagement areas. Residents are encouraged to move freely between indoors and outdoors, promoting independence and connection to nature through a beautiful sensory garden.



ABOUT SIMPSON



Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs: Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner's Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/



Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.