News: NextGen Assistive Technology Introduces LaunchPad: A Low-Risk Path for I/DD Providers to Explore Remote Support and Modernize Care | CitizenWire

New 12-week program gives agencies the opportunity to evaluate and build new lines of service with expert guidance and without long-term commitment

COLUMBUS, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- NextGen Assistive Technology (NextGen AT) has introduced LaunchPad, a 12-week readiness and strategy program designed to help I/DD and home- and community-based service (HCBS) providers explore and establish remote support operations guided by experts, without long-term contracts or upfront risk.



As workforce shortages and rising costs continue to challenge the human services sector, LaunchPad offers a practical opportunity for providers to evaluate new service lines, strengthen sustainability, and prepare for modernization with the support of experienced subject matter experts.



"Providers want to innovate, but the complexity and cost of starting something new can feel like a barrier," said Ken Smith, Chief Experience Officer at NextGen AT. "LaunchPad removes that barrier. It gives agencies the space to explore what's possible supported by real experts and a proven framework without the pressure of a long-term commitment."



A SMARTER START TO MODERNIZATION



LaunchPad combines consulting, operational design, and technology planning into a structured, 12-week engagement. Providers receive a comprehensive readiness package including organizational assessment, strategic roadmap, compliance and policy templates, communication tools, and a documented service model giving them everything needed to design, staff, and scale a sustainable remote support operation with confidence.



Once an agency is ready, NextGen AT provides the full-service solution including hardware, software, monitoring, escalation protocols, and compliance support so providers can transition seamlessly from planning to implementation and operate a profitable, person-centered remote support business line.



"Our goal is to make modernization approachable," Smith added. "Whether an agency is just exploring remote supports or ready to scale, LaunchPad creates a pathway that's both safe and strategic."



NATIONWIDE MOMENTUM



NextGen AT is already working with providers from South Dakota to Maryland, helping agencies evaluate readiness, identify funding opportunities, and build person-centered remote support models that reduce workforce strain while enhancing independence for individuals.



As demand for technology-enabled care continues to grow, LaunchPad offers providers the chance to step confidently into the future, with a trusted partner and a clear plan.



ABOUT NEXTGEN ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY



NextGen Assistive Technology (NextGen AT) helps I/DD and HCBS providers modernize care delivery through a consultative, readiness-first approach and full-service remote support solutions. The company's LaunchPad Program provides agencies with a proven, low-risk framework for exploring and building sustainable, compliant, and person-centered technology-enabled care models followed by complete delivery of hardware, software, and operational support.



Learn more at https://www.nextgenat.com/



Learn More: https://www.nextgenat.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.