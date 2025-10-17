News: LumeFlow AI Launches New Features to Enhance AI Video Creation – Sora 2 Accessible! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- LumeFlow AI has officially released Version 1.1.0 on October 15, 2025, along with new model integration and new video-generating features, the latest update brings Sora 2 model integration and aims to make professional video creation more approachable, imaginative, and enjoyable for users.



ADVANCED MODELS ACCESSIBLE: SORA 2 & VEO 3



In this latest update, LumeFlow AI significantly broadens its suite of high-performance AI video generation models by integrating both Open AI Sora 2.



While Sora 2 has previously been restricted to users and is only accessible via invitation in certain regions, LumeFlow AI breaks down these barriers by making it available to creators worldwide.



In addition to Sora 2, LumeFlow AI gives users access to a comprehensive lineup of premium AI video generation models, including VEO 3, Kling AI, Pixverse, and Vidu AI. By bringing these models together on a single platform, creators no longer need to juggle multiple tools or subscriptions.



AI VIDEO-TO-VIDEO GENERATION: THE NEXT STEP IN AI VIDEO GENERATING



LumeFlow AI V1.1.0 introduces the "Video-to-Video" feature for extended AI video generation.



What To Do with Video-to-Video?



* Change Video Style: Effortlessly transform real-world footage into unique visual styles such as animation, 3D, painting, or cartoon aesthetics.



* Extend Video Length: Seamlessly expand your video's duration while maintaining consistent motion, lighting, and artistic direction.



This AI video-to-video generator is built for filmmakers, marketers, and digital creators who want to refresh or enhance their content without re-shooting or heavy editing-turning imagination directly into motion.



AI VIDEO EFFECTS: SECRET AI TOOL FOR VIRAL SHORT VIDEO CREATION



LumeFlow AI also launches AI Video Effects in this update, a feature that transforms photos into vivid, AI-powered videos with just one click.



The update includes access to popular viral effects like AI Hug, AI Kiss, and AI Dance, enabling users to craft attention-grabbing short videos perfect for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.



These AI video effects make it possible for anyone-regardless of editing skills-to create expressive, funny, engaging content that resonates with audiences worldwide.



ABOUT LUMEFLOW AI



LumeFlow AI is an entertainment-focused AI video generation platform that turns simple prompts and static images into vivid, high-quality videos instantly. Built for creators, storytellers, and brands, LumeFlow AI makes it easy to produce viral clips, animated stories, or engaging product videos without any complex software or editing skills.



For anyone looking for a comprehensive AI video generation tool that combines power and simplicity, LumeFlow AI can be the perfect solution: https://www.lumeflow.ai/



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.lumeflow.ai/app/home/



https://www.lumeflow.ai/app/ai-video-effects/



Learn More: https://www.lumeflow.ai/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.