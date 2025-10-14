News: Cisdem Upgrades its Video Converter with AI Enhancer: Turn Blurry Video into 4K Quality | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- Cisdem has released a significant update to its popular Video Converter, introducing AI-powered video upscaling and intelligent noise reduction. The new version boosts video resolution to 4K/8K while making footage cleaner in the AI module. It also adds support for preserving source-quality audio in the conversion module and delivers underlying optimizations for smarter, more reliable performance.



MEET CISDEM VIDEO CONVERTER



Cisdem Video Converter is an all-in-one yet easy-to-use media file processing tool to enhance, convert, edit, compress, merge, and play videos on Windows and Mac. The app includes 5 modules to ensure that every frame is finely enhanced, each supporting fast batch processing except for the AI module. Before enhancement, users can also trim, crop, rotate, add chapters, subtitles, and watermarks to the video.



BEHIND THE SCENES OF THIS UPGRADE



"Adding the AI module was simple in purpose - to make video enhancement accessible to everyone," said Jeffrey Berry, Project Lead of Cisdem Video Converter. "Some of our users, especially older adults, struggled with vintage pixelated videos. So instead of complicating the technology, we focused on one-click enhancement to upscale blurry footage and remove video noise."



He added: "The R&D and QA teams tested hundreds of video samples together to strike a balance between quality and processing speed. Finally, we succeeded in embedding a simple and professional AI model for Video Converter."



WHAT'S NEW IN CISDEM VIDEO CONVERTER



1. AI Video Upscaler

Two model types are available to intelligently enhance details in old, low-quality videos and maintain smooth motion in animated content. Choose from 1x (original), 2x, or 4x resolution upscaling as needed.



2. AI Video Noise Remover

The advanced AI-driven noise reduction algorithm effectively removes video flaws such as clearing grain, reducing flicker in low light, and fixing compression artifacts.



3. Quick Preview

Preview AI-enhanced video before final export. Intuitively compare the differences between the original and processed videos, with the ability to zoom in to see details.



4. Format Options in the AI Module

Videos processed by AI can be saved in MP4 (universal), MOV (Apple-friendly), or WebM (web-optimized). Users can pick an appropriate format based on different use cases.



5. Preserve the Original Audio Quality

In the conversion module, the "Same as source" output option is provided for common audio formats, which maintains the original parameters and avoids quality loss.



Learn more: https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter.html



COMPATIBILITY AND PRICE



Cisdem Video Converter works with Windows 11/10/8/7 (64-bit) and macOS 10.15 or later. Pricing starts at $49.99/year and $69.99/lifetime.



Users can download and try Cisdem Video Converter for free.



Windows version: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.exe



Mac version: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg



ABOUT CISDEM



Since 2014, Cisdem has created multiple innovative and highly efficient software in the fields of Utility Tools, Multimedia Studio, and PDF Solutions. Cisdem apps, known for simple and user-oriented design, have been used by individual and business users in more than 160 countries.



Learn more: https://www.cisdem.com/.



