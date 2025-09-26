News: Senior Tech Educator Tackles Smartphone Frustration in New Book | CitizenWire

It is a friendly, step-by-step resource for seniors, who want to stop shoving their phones away in frustration and start loving them instead

BOCA RATON, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Seniors frustrated with their smartphones finally have a guide written just for them. Anne Goldberg, a 73-year-old tech educator and founder of Savvy Senior Tech LLC, announces the release of her highly anticipated book, "Take This Phone and Shove It! - A Frustrated Senior's Guide to Smartphones" (ISBN: 979-8992074901), launching on Amazon September 30, 2025.



This step-by-step guide is designed to transform frustration into confidence. It is a friendly, step-by-step resource for seniors, who want to stop shoving their phones away in frustration and start loving them instead. Covering both iPhones and Androids, the book uses humor, real stories, and simple instructions to walk readers through everything from the basics of turning their phone on and off to essential internet safety tips.



WHY THIS BOOK MATTERS



For many older adults, technology can feel intimidating. Small buttons, confusing settings, and the fear of scams often lead to feelings of frustration and embarrassment. Anne Goldberg understands these challenges firsthand.



"For over a decade, I've taught classes to seniors who wanted to throw their phones across the room," says Goldberg. "I know the biggest obstacle is fear. My mission is to replace that fear with confidence. Age should never stop us from learning because we are old enough to have a past, and young enough to have a future."



WHAT READERS WILL LEARN



Written in large print with plenty of white space and clear language, "Take This Phone and Shove It!" breaks down complex topics into simple, manageable steps. Readers will learn how to:



* Master smartphone gestures.



* Send and receive texts, emails, and photos.



* Making video calls to stay connected with family and friends.



* Internet safety and scam protection.



* Customize settings to make their phone easier to see, hear, and use.



* How to use common apps that make daily life easier and more fun.



Instead of feeling overwhelmed, seniors can learn at their own pace and finally feel comfortable and in control of their technology.



MORE INFORMATION: https://www.takethisphoneandshoveit.com/



"... old enough to have a past, and young enough to have a future...™"



