News: Hillcrest in La Verne Celebrates National Centenarian Day with Two Residents Over 100 | CitizenWire

LA VERNE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Hillcrest, a senior living community rooted in service and care, is celebrating National Centenarian Day by honoring its eight centenarian residents whose lives span more than a century. National Centenarian Day is an opportunity not only to recognize individuals but also to reflect on the importance of community spaces that honor and uplift seniors.



Centenarians Margaret Coston and Graham Lovelace both exemplify Hillcrest's mission of fostering community, independence, and meaningful living. Their stories highlight Hillcrest's commitment to supporting older adults with a balance of independence, care, and belonging.



"We are inspired by remarkable individuals like Margaret and Graham, who remind us daily of the grace in aging, through their resilience, wisdom, and generosity of spirit," said Shirley Turner, Hillcrest Director of Sales and Marketing. "At Hillcrest, we often say we may be an unofficial 'blue zone,' a place where people naturally thrive and live longer. With walkable neighborhoods, meaningful connections, access to wellness, and a vibrant sense of purpose, our community has all the hallmarks of healthy living. The lives of Margaret, Graham, and our other centenarians are living proof of how the right environment can support both longevity and joy."



Hillcrest has compiled a book detailing the life stories of its centenarians, authored by Hillcrest resident Sharon Wulfensmith. It is available for order in the gift shop and all proceeds will be given to the Benevolence Fund, which aids residents who have outlived their resources and can no longer afford the services or care they need, according to Turner.



Residents' Stories



ABOUT MARGARET COSTON (TURNING 102 THIS MONTH)



Margaret's life has been shaped by service, education, and adventure. Married in 1946 to her husband Bill, a YMCA leader and Brethren volunteer, she lived in Bolivia and Korea before settling in Los Angeles, where they raised two sons. Bill later helped secure the land that would become Hillcrest, a community they both cherished.



A former high school teacher who worked with at-risk students, Margaret continues to live independently at Hillcrest, reading daily, preparing her own meals, and keeping up with current events. She credits her longevity to healthy living, independence, eating healthy and taking care of herself. She still makes her bed every morning and faithfully watches the news. "Keep breathing in and out every day and you're still alive," she says with a smile.



ABOUT GRAHAM LOVELACE (102)



Born in Bakersfield in 1923, Graham served three years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a weather observer, including two years in England. After the war, he married his wife Joyce, also a teacher, whom he met on a "double blind date," and they shared 69 years of marriage, raising three sons.



Graham worked at the Standard Oil Co. prior to becoming a teacher and developed leadership and public speaking programs for his students based on his years with Toastmasters International. He chronicled his experiences in a book that detailed his work with his fifth and seventh-grade students, teaching them skills in leadership and public speaking. He calls this program "the greatest accomplishment in my life."



He and Joyce proudly volunteered as disaster coordinators for the State of California for the Church of the Brethren, where they developed a program to care for children while their parents volunteered or received assistance through FEMA.



Graham has a lifelong commitment to helping others, one that has continued in his 21 years living at Hillcrest. He has been an active member of the community, chairing the Beautification and Garden Committee and serving as a member of the Modern Railroad Club, which organizes the annual Christmas display in the Meeting House. He and his son carry on this tradition to this day.



Reflecting on his life, Graham says, "They keep trying to make a hero out of me, and I don't feel like one. But I know there are not many World War II veterans still alive. I did my job like many other GIs."



Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and located at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health.



