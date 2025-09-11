News: New iToolab WatsGo App Release: Fast Data Transfer to iPhone 17 | CitizenWire

iToolab WatsGo App Debuts: Quick Data Transfer to iPhone 17

NEW YORK, N.Y., and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- iToolab, a trusted name in mobile utility software, has officially introduced its WatsGo Phone Transfer App. This dedicated app is a top choice for transferring data from Android to iPhone without needing a factory reset, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. Being more intuitive and efficient than the old methods, it simplifies the whole procedures involved in technical issues.



WHAT IS WATSGO - PHONE TRANSFER?



WatsGo, developed by iToolab, lets users seamlessly transfer WhatsApp, media, contacts, and other essential data between iOS and Android. Unlike manual methods, it provides a direct, efficient solution with zero data loss-no cloud backups or computers required.



KEY FEATURES OF WATSGO - PHONE TRANSFER APP



1. Cross-Platform & OS Support: Smooth, efficient transfers between Android and iOS devices, covering both old and new systems.



2. WhatsApp Transfer: Move WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business chats and media without any data loss issues.



3. No Reset: Transfers data without requiring a factory reset on the target iPhone device.



4. Fast & Reliable: Average speed of 35MB/sec ensures quick transfers while maintaining full data integrity.



5. Comprehensive Data Support: Transfer images, videos, audio, documents, SMS, and call logs seamlessly with flawless compatibility.



6. Global Access: Multilingual support in 16 languages for worldwide users.



7. Secure Transfer: Moves data locally, as there is no internet use, and privacy and security are guaranteed.



HOW TO USE WATSGO - PHONE TRANSFER APP



Download the WatsGo App - Get WatsGo app for Android from the Google Play.



Install & Launch - Open WatsGo app and select the "Phone to Phone" option on Android.



Set Transfer Direction - Choose "Android to iPhone" from the pop-up menu to specify transfer direction.



Allow Permissions - Grant required access permissions for files, location, Wi-Fi, and nearby devices on Android.



Connect Devices - On iPhone, download WatsGo via TestFlight and scan the QR code to pair both phones.



Start Transfer - Select data types to transfer and tap "Transfer" to begin moving files securely.



Monitor Process - Watch transfer progress on both devices; avoid closing the app until completion.



Complete Transfer - Tap "Completed" after the process finishes to safely end and verify data on iPhone.



Get started: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.luckydog.chatsgo



FINAL PRICE AFTER DISOUNT:



1-Month Plan: original $19.95, now $9.95



1-Year Plan: original $49.95, now $29.95



Lifetime Plan: original $79.95, now $39.95



More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/chatsgo-for-android



DEVICE COMPATIBILITY:



iOS: iOS 13-26: iPhone 6 Plus and above



Android: Android 9-16: Xiaomi, Samsung, Samsung Tablet, Redmi Note, Huawei, OPPO, vivo, OnePlus, Motorola, Sony, LG, Realme, Micromax, ZTE, Google Pixel



ABOUT WATSGO APP



iToolab WatsGo - Phone Transfer is made to be a unique product for any user who is upgrading devices or platforms. With its fast speed and broad compatibility, it ensures an effortless data migration experience. Supported with almost all forms of Tier-1 data, such as WhatsApp, contacts, media, SMS, and call logs, the app remains 100% accurate. Trusted by users worldwide, it reflects iToolab's commitment to delivering innovative mobile tools.



Official website: https://itoolab.com/phone-transfer-app/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iToolab



Learn More: https://itoolab.com/

