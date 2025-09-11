News: 56 New Food and Beverage Capital Projects Highlighted with a Rise in Processing Facilities | CitizenWire

This number is the same as the 56 new projects recorded in June, with a slight increase from the 55 projects in July

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads has released its August 2025 MiR report on new planned capital project spending for the Food and Beverage industry. The Firm, which tracks North American industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and significant equipment modernization projects, confirmed 56 new projects in the Food and Beverage sector for August. This number is the same as the 56 new projects recorded in June, with a slight increase from the 55 projects in July.



The report also highlights that there were 38 new projects for processing facilities in August, compared to 35 in July.



The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.



Food and Beverage Project Type

* Processing Facilities - 38 New Projects

* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 23 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

* New Construction - 17 New Projects

* Expansion - 15 New Projects

* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 25 New Projects

* Plant Closing - 3 New Projects



Food and Beverage Project Location (Top 10 States)

New York - 8

California - 5

Ohio - 5

Michigan - 4

Illinois - 3

Indiana - 3

Texas - 3

Georgia - 2

Maine - 2

North Carolina - 2



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of August, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Red Bull North America, who is planning to invest $740 million for the construction of a 2 million sf processing, distribution, and office facility at 2321 Concord Pkwy S in CONCORD, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS



MINNESOTA:

Food product mfr. is planning to invest $54 million for a 35,000 sf expansion of their processing and research facility at 9000 Plymouth Ave N in GOLDEN VALLEY, MN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Fall 2027.



NEW YORK:

Brewery is planning to invest $50 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their production facility in ROCHESTER, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



NEW YORK:

Specialty food processing facility is planning to invest $50 million for the construction of a 104,000 sf processing facility at 3320 S. Richey St. in WATERTOWN, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025, with completion slated for Summer 2027.



TENNESSEE:

Specialty bakery product mfr. is planning to invest $49 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a processing facility in ROSSVILLE, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.



MICHIGAN:

Ice cream mfr. is planning to invest $40 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in HOLLAND, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



CALIFORNIA:

Vegetable plant supplier is planning for a 1.6 million sf expansion of their growing, processing, and warehouse facilities in SANTA MARIA, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



PENNSYLVANIA:

Specialty food product mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 450,000 sf distribution center on S. Eagle Valley Rd. in SNYDER TOWNSHIP, PA. They have recently received approval for the project. They will consolidate their operations upon completion.



OHIO:

Breakfast product mfr. is expanding and planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on an additional 244,000 sf of processing space at 7757 Union Centre Blvd. in WEST CHESTER, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



WISCONSIN:

Dairy products mfr. is planning to invest $14 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in WESTBY, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



FLORIDA:

Food products distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 171,000 sf warehouse facility at 16300 N.W. 97th Ave. in HIALEAH, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.



Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.



Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

* Industrial Manufacturing

* Plastics

* Food and Beverage

* Metals

* Power Generation

* Pulp Paper and Wood

* Oil and Gas

* Mining and Aggregates

* Chemical

* Research and Development

* Distribution and Supply Chain

* Pipelines

* Pharmaceutical

* Misc. Industrial Buildings

* Waste Water Treatment

* Data Centers



LEARN MORE: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.