News: 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery 5.7.0 is Your All-in-One Data Recovery and Backup Tool | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. and HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare 4DDiG, a leading software developer, today unveiled 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery 5.7.0. Featuring three major updates, the software goes beyond reactive recovery, offering Mac users a complete solution for safeguarding and restoring their data.



"With every new version, the 4DDiG team prioritizes real user needs," said Terrance, Marketing Director of 4DDiG. "We noticed that many Mac users who experienced data loss were not only looking for recovery solutions but also regretting that they hadn't backed up their data in time. Version 5.7.0 addresses these concerns by offering both proactive backup tools and reliable recovery options."



NEW DATA BACKUP FEATURE



The biggest highlight of 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery 5.7.0 is its backup feature, which allows users to quickly create a complete, byte-for-byte copy of any Mac or Mac-based storage device. This feature is especially useful in several critical scenarios:



* If a hard drive shows signs of physical damage, users can clone the original data to a secure location. Even if recovery fails or the disk is completely damaged, having a backup ensures peace of mind.



* Users can attempt various recovery methods on the backup disk image without risking additional damage to the original device.



* Regularly backing up data with this feature greatly reduces the risk of permanent data loss.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DwY-pWe6tk



MACOS BOOTABLE DISK CREATION



Installing, reinstalling, upgrading, or downgrading macOS is a common need for Mac users. Normally, creating a macOS installer requires knowledge of Terminal commands, which can be challenging for those without technical experience. However, with 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery, users can create a bootable macOS disk in just a few clicks.



OPTIMIZED CAMERA DATA RECOVERY



Recovering data from camera memory cards is harder than from hard drives because their file systems often lose fragment info after deletion or formatting. In 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery 5.7.0, scanning speed and recovery success for memory cards have been improved, making it easier for photographers to retrieve lost photos and videos.



COMPATIBILITY & PRICING



4DDiG Mac Data Recovery 5.7.0 is fully compatible with a wide range of macOS versions, including the upcoming macOS Tahoe. In addition, it offers a flexible pricing model with monthly, yearly, and lifetime plans to meet different user needs, and during the back-to-school season, users can enjoy a special 40% discount.



ABOUT 4DDIG



4DDiG is dedicated to delivering reliable, user-friendly software solutions for both Mac and Windows users. Its data recovery software has been praised by well-known media outlets such as Macworld, MakeUseOf, and Cult of Mac. Beyond data recovery, 4DDiG also offers a range of practical tools, including duplicate file cleanup, file repair, AI-powered photo and video enhancement, and disk cloning.



Learn more about 4DDiG Mac Data Recovery V5.7.0: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/mac-data-recovery.html



