News: New Book, ‘The Crisis Casebook,’ Reveals How the World’s Leading Brands Navigate Disasters and Scandals | CitizenWire

WASHINGTON, D.C. /CitizenWire/ -- In a world where disruption is constant and crises can strike without warning, a new book by crisis management expert Edward Segal offers a timely roadmap for organizations, leaders, and public figures who want to be prepared for the inevitable. "The Crisis Casebook: Lessons in Crisis Management from the World's Leading Brands" (ISBN: 978-1399822381; hardcover) published by John Murray Business and available on September 9, 2025, examines hundreds of real-world examples of crises that have rocked companies, celebrities, and other high-profile individuals.



Drawing on his experience as a longtime crisis management expert and his reporting as a leadership strategies senior contributor for Forbes.com, Segal distills actionable lessons for how to prevent, respond to, and recover from a wide range of crisis situations.



"It doesn't matter who you are or what business you're in - you are never far from a crisis," Segal said.



A TIMELY WAKE-UP CALL FOR BUSINESS LEADERS



Recent data underscores the urgent need for preparedness. According to The Conference Board's "C-Suite Outlook 2023," fewer than half of executives worldwide said they were prepared for another pandemic or public health emergency. Just 41% reported readiness for a cybersecurity incident, and only 39% were prepared for financial instability.



Segal argues that these gaps in readiness can have devastating consequences. "A poorly managed crisis can damage reputations, profits, and even destroy organizations," he said. "Executives and leaders who fail to prepare will risk their careers, their companies, and the people who depend on them."



From supply chain disruptions and lawsuits to workplace misconduct, and accidents, "The Crisis Casebook" shows how crises emerge and what organizations can do to protect themselves before it's too late.



LESSONS FROM THE FRONT LINES



The book builds on the more than 700 crises Segal has analyzed in his popular Forbes.com column. With new, previously unreleased material, he recounts how global brands, nonprofits, and public figures - including celebrities and royalty - have stumbled or succeeded when facing high-stakes challenges.



Segal highlights best practices and cautionary tales, explaining how leaders can avoid missteps and adopt strategies that have proven effective. His approach is rooted in decades of hands-on experience managing crises, advising organizations, and training executives and staff.



Among the topics covered in the book:



* The definition of a crisis and when to activate a crisis management team



* The best and worst responses by corporations and public figures to crisis situations



* The "10 Rs" of crisis management



* How to measure the true cost of a crisis beyond immediate financial losses



* Strategies for effective training, planning, and crisis drills



* The evolving role of crisis PR in the social media era



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Edward Segal has spent more than 30 years in the field of crisis management. He served as CEO of two trade associations, where he personally managed internal and external crisis situations. As a consultant, he has advised more than 500 corporations and organizations on surviving disasters, scandals, and emergencies.



Segal previously worked as a marketing strategies columnist for The Wall Street Journal's StartUpJournal.com and as a senior media relations consultant with Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide. He is the author of the bestselling "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" and "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them."



He also hosts "The Crisis Management Minute" on Apple Podcasts and the Federal News Network, which is ranked the #4 crisis management podcast in the world by FeedSpot.



PRAISE FOR THE CRISIS CASEBOOK



Segal's work has already drawn endorsements from leaders in journalism, politics, academia, and business:



* "Who did it right and who fell short is spelled out in 'The Crisis Casebook,' an easy read that offers a roadmap for success." - Eleanor Clift, Daily Beast columnist.



* "Studying this crisis casebook will help anyone who is in a position vulnerable to unanticipated risk and inadequate preparation." - Mike McCurry, Former White House Press Secretary.



* "Not only a must-read-it's a must-have at the ready when crises happen." - Jim Kennedy, former spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton, Sony, and News Corp.



* "An amazing resource for communication practitioners and organizational leaders alike." - Mitchell Marovitz, University of Maryland Global Campus.



* "The sooner you read this book, the sooner you will be prepared for what comes next." - Arnold Sanow, author, "Get Along with Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere."



A RESOURCE FOR THE FUTURE



Segal hopes that his new book will encourage leaders not only to study how others have handled crises but also to take action in preparing for their own.



"Crises are not a matter of 'if,' but 'when,'" Segal said. "The best time to prepare is before disaster strikes. 'The Crisis Casebook' provides the tools and insights leaders need to protect their organizations and themselves."



