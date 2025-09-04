News: Strong Summer Showing with Another 143 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Project for August 2025 | CitizenWire

The Industrial Manufacturing sector had 143 new projects in August, an increase from 141 projects in both June and July

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads has released its August 2025 MiR report on planned capital project spending in the Industrial Manufacturing sector. The firm tracks new capital projects across North America, including facility expansions, new plant construction, and equipment modernization projects.



KEY FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT SHOW THAT:



* The Industrial Manufacturing sector had 143 new projects in August, an increase from 141 projects in both June and July.



* The Distribution and Industrial Warehouse sector saw 72 new projects in August, an increase of 10.8% with 65 new projects in July.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type



* Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 124 New Projects



* Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 72 New Projects



Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity



* New Construction - 42 New Projects



* Expansion - 34 New Projects



* Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 67 New Projects



* Plant Closings - 15 New Projects



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Michigan - 10

Indiana - 9

Florida - 7

Tennessee - 7

Alabama - 6

California - 6

Georgia - 6

New York - 6

Ohio - 6

Texas - 6

Massachusetts - 5



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of August, our research team identified 16 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



The largest project is owned by Hyundai Motor Group, who is planning to invest $13 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility at 700 Hyundai Blvd. in MONTGOMERY, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.



TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS



KENTUCKY:

Global computer and technology product mfr. is planning to invest $3 billion for the expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in HARRODSBURG, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



INDIANA:

Steel company is planning to invest $3 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GARY, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



KENTUCKY:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $2 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. Completion is slated for Spring 2027.



NORTH CAROLINA:

Electronic components mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 422,000 sf manufacturing facility at 2121 Heilig Rd. in GRANITE QUARRY, NC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for mid-2026.



ILLINOIS:

Solar panel mfr. is considering investing $300 million for the construction of a manufacturing and office facility in WAUKEGAN, IL. Watch SalesLeads for updates.



TEXAS:

Startup cloud-based electronics mfr. is planning to invest $229 million for the construction of a manufacturing, laboratory, and office facility at 4400 Alliance Gateway Fwy. in FORT WORTH, TX. Construction will occur in multiple phases, with completion of the first phase slated for late 2027.



ARIZONA:

Startup defense technology company is planning to invest $200 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 270,000 sf manufacturing facility in MESA, AZ. Completion is slated for early 2026.



ILLINOIS:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $195 million for the construction of a processing facility in NORTH CHICAGO, IL. Construction is expected to start in Fall 2025, with completion slated for 2027.



ARKANSAS:

PVC electrical component mfr. is planning to invest $120 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 351,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility at 630 Highway 27 Bypass in NASHVILLE, AR. Completion is slated for late 2025.



LOUISIANA:

Containerboard and corrugated box mfr. is planning to invest $119 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2027.



https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/



Learn More: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/

