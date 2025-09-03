News: Back-to-School Giveaway: Win the Award-Winning Children’s Book ‘Guinea Pig Power’ | CitizenWire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- Families looking for a fun read this fall can enter a special back-to-school children's book giveaway for "Guinea Pig Power" (ISBN: 979-8322647737; Released May 23, 2024 promoted by All Out Media). Author Ben St. James is celebrating the book's recent 2nd Place win at the Purple Dragonfly Book Awards with a Goodreads giveaway of 100 Kindle eBook copies, available to enter September 1-30, 2025.



ABOUT "GUINEA PIG POWER"



By day, Fuzwald and Rex are ordinary guinea pigs. But when the moon rises, these small pets have big adventures. Thanks to a special lab-made treat, they transform into unlikely superheroes who protect their tiny world. In rhymes full of humor and charm, the story follows their adventures as they rescue kittens, solve problems, and prove that even the smallest creatures can be mighty heroes.



The book, which debuted as an Amazon bestseller, is praised for its engaging rhymes and Saturday morning cartoon-style illustrations. It blends adventure with themes of courage, teamwork, and imagination - making it a timely choice for back-to-school reading sessions.



AWARDS AND RECOGNITION



Since its release, Guinea Pig Power has earned multiple distinctions, including:



* Purple Dragonfly Book Awards - 2nd Place Winner, 2025



* Readers' Favorite Children - General Honorable Mention



* PenCraft Book Awards K-3rd General Runner-up



* Chanticleer Little Peeps Shortlist



The book has also been warmly received by reviewers:



* "Guinea Pig Power is a rollicking rhyming book that knows where to tickle the funny bones of preschoolers and young readers." - Sandy Saucier, Novels Alive



* "This book is an excellent choice for a cheerful reading session, whether it's a bedtime story or a daytime activity, bringing smiles and laughter to its readers." - Literary Titan



ABOUT THE GIVEAWAY



To celebrate both the recent award win and the new school year, St. James is giving away 100 Kindle eBook copies of Guinea Pig Power. The Goodreads giveaway runs from September 1 through September 30, 2025.



Readers can also follow Ben St. James on Goodreads, X, and WordPress for access to free activity pages, coloring sheets, and additional family-friendly content.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ben St. James is a children's author and illustrator based in Sugar Creek, Missouri. He began his creative career by contributing comic illustrations and video game reviews to his high school newspaper and has since built a wide-ranging portfolio in publishing, consulting, and design. He has worked with more than 100 authors - including TEDx speakers, Forbes contributors, and Olympians - and has supported over 30 books in reaching #1 on Amazon between 2021 and 2024.



His projects span children's book illustration, animation, mobile game design, merchandise prototyping, and story development, all rooted in his belief that storytelling drives creativity.



OTHER TITLES BY BEN ST. JAMES



In addition to "Guinea Pig Power," St. James is the author of "Cowboy Cooper and the Ghost Town," which received 2nd Place in the General category at the Story Monsters Purple Dragonfly Book Awards. The book also made history last fall as the first picture book ever to win 1st Place in the Western category of the Royal Dragonfly Awards.



AVAILABILITY



"Guinea Pig Power" is available now through Amazon and major online book retailers worldwide.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Ben St. James



Contact: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Author website: https://benstjames.news.blog/



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/9nxdiLX



Genre: Children's Picture Book



Released: May 2025



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9798322647737



Publisher: Independent

Learn More: https://benstjames.news.blog/

