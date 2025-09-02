News: FirstClose CEO Tedd Smith named 2025 HousingWire Vanguard | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- FirstClose™, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Tedd Smith has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard. The award recognizes C-suite professionals and business leaders whose vision and leadership are driving the housing industry forward across lending, servicing, investments and real estate.



Smith was recognized for pioneering point-of-sale and order management technologies that have allowed lenders to fund home equity and second mortgage loans more quickly, intelligently and with fewer resources.



Over the past year, Smith spearheaded a wave of innovation at FirstClose, expanding automation capabilities and driving adoption of its platform among financial institutions. By streamlining workflow automation and integrating with leading loan origination systems, Smith's team has helped lenders reduce loan cycles to as little as seven days. He has also been a vocal advocate for improving equitable access to credit through digital transformation.



"Tedd's ability to pair strategy with execution makes him invaluable not only to FirstClose but to the entire housing economy," said John Aslanian, chief revenue officer of FirstClose. "He's a hands-on leader who inspires teams to push boundaries while keeping borrowers at the center of the experience."



Under Smith's leadership, FirstClose strengthened partnerships with banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks in the last 12 months. The company introduced new automation tools that prequalify, approve and order critical services - including credit, flood, title and valuations - in real time. These advancements improved borrower experiences, increased lenders' closed-loan rates and cut client costs. FirstClose also reported 81 percent EBITDA growth, along with employee retention of 85 percent and engagement scores of 92 percent.



"The 2025 HousingWire Vanguards exemplify what it means to lead with vision and resilience," said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief of HousingWire. "These leaders aren't just driving growth within their organizations, they're shaping the future of housing itself. Their achievements reflect the innovation, adaptability, and commitment required to thrive in today's rapidly evolving market."



About FirstClose



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender's borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit https://firstclose.com/.



