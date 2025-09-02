News: Class Valuation Chief Operations Officer Andrew Bough named 2025 HousingWire Vanguard | CitizenWire

Bough earns his first HousingWire Vanguard honor, recognizing his leadership in driving innovation and operational excellence at Class Valuation

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Chief Operations Officer Andrew Bough has been named a 2025 HousingWire Vanguard, a prestigious recognition honoring C-level executives whose leadership is advancing the housing and mortgage finance industry.



Bough is a seasoned valuation executive with more than 30 years of experience in the appraisal industry. He began his career as a certified appraiser before rising to leadership roles at firms including Chase and Solidifi.



Over the past year, Bough has led several initiatives that have strengthened Class Valuation's market position and expanded its capabilities to better serve clients across the lending spectrum. He oversaw the creation of one of the industry's most comprehensive appraiser networks, including the launch of an invitation-only Elite Panel and specialized panels for new construction, green homes and complex properties. He has also driven the rollout of innovative products such as the Class Valuation Analysis (CVA) review tool and a Borrower-Led Inspection option, as well as the development of a nationwide property data inspection network powered by advanced technology.



"HousingWire Vanguards have a relentless focus on strengthening their organizations," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. "While others stand still, HousingWire Vanguards are moving forward, crafting a legacy of growth and innovation."



Bough's operational leadership has delivered measurable impact. Following the acquisition of Valuation Connect in late 2023, he spearheaded efforts to double the size of the Elite Panel, expanding its share of the company's book of business from 9% to 18%. His focus on leveraging technology and artificial intelligence has also yielded a 6.5-hour reduction in quality control review times and a 30% decrease in QC revision rates, driving significant efficiency gains.



"Andrew's leadership combines deep operational expertise with a forward-thinking approach to innovation," said John Fraas, chief executive officer of Class Valuation. "His ability to balance performance, client service and technological transformation has positioned Class Valuation as an industry leader."



Class Valuation continues to earn top rankings on 68% of client scorecards. It has maintained a Net Promoter Score above 70 for nine consecutive months, a testament to Bough's strategic direction and commitment to client satisfaction. Looking ahead, he is guiding the rollout of CVUE, the company's next-generation underwriting engine that delivers cost and time savings while indemnifying lenders against appraisal-related repurchase risk.



"I'm honored to be recognized as a HousingWire Vanguard," said Bough. "This award reflects the hard work of our team and our shared commitment to delivering innovation, quality and reliability for our clients and partners across the housing finance ecosystem."



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com.



