News: Mooresville Ford Hosts ‘Justin’s Wish’ Celebration in Support of Make-A-Wish | CitizenWire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Mooresville Ford is proud to support Make-A-Wish(R) in bringing joy to a local teen through a heartwarming wish event. The dealership recently hosted a special surprise celebration on August 6th to honor Justin, a Make-A-Wish recipient, as his dream came to life.



The event was part of Mooresville Ford's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting children with critical illnesses. In partnership with Make-A-Wish, the dealership helped provide an unforgettable experience for Justin and his family, turning his wish into a reality and creating lasting memories for everyone involved.



Justin's wish is to see the Detroit Lions play in person, and Mooresville Ford helped kick off that experience with a surprise party at the dealership. The event included gifts, decorations, and plenty of excitement to mark the beginning of what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Justin and his family.



"We were honored to play a small part in something so meaningful," said Grant Shoe, General Manager of Mooresville Ford. "Seeing the joy on Justin's face reminded all of us why supporting organizations like Make-A-Wish is so important."



Mooresville Ford extends its gratitude to Make-A-Wish and all those who helped make the event possible. Together, they reaffirm their shared dedication to positively impacting the lives of children and families in North Carolina.



About Mooresville Ford:



Mooresville Ford is an award-winning, trusted automotive dealership serving the greater Mooresville area with a focus on customer satisfaction, community involvement, and high-quality service. The dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert service, and a commitment to supporting local initiatives. To learn more, visit https://www.mooresvilleford.com/.

Learn More: https://mooresvilleford.com/

