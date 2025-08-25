News: City of Dania Beach Selects RMA to Prepare CRA Operational Analysis | CitizenWire

DANIA BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- RMA (rma.us.com), a leading economic development firm, has been awarded a contract by the Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to assess the current operations of the Agency, as well as identify strategic economic opportunities. This Operational Analysis is especially crucial because the Dania Beach CRA does not receive tax increment financing from Broward County. Another goal of the analysis is to ensure the agency's administrative and budgetary resources are fully aligned with its goals.



"Community Redevelopment Agencies are a powerful tool used to attract private investment which in turn, fortifies the City's tax base," said Kim Briesemeister, RMA Principal. "Every dollar in the CRA trust fund should be targeted toward attracting private investment to Dania Beach."



RMA's analysis will examine the real estate market and as well as the administrative landscape to provide the CRA with a comprehensive set of recommendations. This report will include strategies for the agency's budget, staffing and resources, and current projects and programs. RMA has a proven track record of successful partnerships with cities, counties, and CRA districts across the state, specializing in strategies that drive sustainable and quality growth, and contribute to an enhanced quality of life for residents.



About Dania Beach:



Dania Beach stands as a vibrant economic hub, centrally located within the expansive Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). This prime position affords Dania Beach businesses unparalleled access to both national and international markets thanks to its proximity to the Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Port Everglades. The city benefits from a substantial market with economic appeal.



About RMA:



Founded in 2009 by Kim Briesemeister and Chris Brown, RMA is comprised of a phenomenal team of leading experts in economic development, real estate for governments, marketing, urban design, and financial analysis. RMA, headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida is a highly experienced, full-service economic redevelopment consulting and management firm, specializing in revitalizing core areas and corridors for cities, counties, and special districts nationwide. The co-founders are also the authors of one of the definitive books about city redevelopment, "Reinventing Your City: 8 Steps to Turn Your City Around." Learn more at: https://www.rma.us.com/.



