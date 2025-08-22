News: Singapore firm challenges industry giants with breakthrough technology that cuts multi-gigabyte transfer times from hours to minutes | CitizenWire

SINGAPORE /CitizenWire/ -- Raysync, an established provider of enterprise file transfer solutions, today announced significant performance benchmarks that position its proprietary UDP Transfer Protocol as a game-changing alternative to traditional file transfer methods. Independent testing shows Raysync's technology delivers transfer speeds up to 100 times faster than conventional FTP protocols, enabling enterprises to transfer multi-terabyte datasets in minutes rather than hours.



The breakthrough addresses a critical bottleneck facing data-intensive industries including media production, scientific research, manufacturing, and financial services, where large file transfers often create project delays and operational inefficiencies.



"Traditional file transfer methods weren't designed for today's massive data requirements," said Jack Zhou, CTO at Raysync. "While competitors focus on incremental improvements to legacy protocols, we've built a fundamentally different approach. Our clients regularly transfer 100GB+ files in under 10 minutes-something that would take hours using standard methods."



PROVEN PERFORMANCE IN ENTERPRISE ENVIRONMENTS



Raysync's technology has been battle-tested across diverse industries since 2017, with clients reporting:



* Media & Entertainment: 4K/8K video file transfers reduced from 6 hours to 15 minutes



* Manufacturing: CAD file synchronization between global offices accelerated by 95%



* Research Institutions: Multi-terabyte scientific datasets transferred 50x faster than previous solutions



The software's core differentiators include:



* Breakthrough Speed: Proprietary UDP Transfer Protocol achieves consistent high-performance transfers regardless of distance or network conditions, with speeds regularly exceeding 10 Gbps on standard enterprise networks



* Enterprise-Grade Security: Bank-grade TLS 1.3 encryption ensures data integrity without compromising transfer speed-a common trade-off in legacy solutions



* Zero-Disruption Integration: Seamless deployment within existing IT infrastructure without requiring network architecture changes or specialized hardware



* Intelligent Automation Features: Advanced P2P transfer capabilities and auto-sync functions streamline workflows, enabling seamless file distribution across multiple endpoints without manual intervention



MARKET DISRUPTION IN $2.8 BILLION FILE TRANSFER INDUSTRY



Raysync's approach challenges established players like Aspera and Signiant by offering enterprise-grade performance at a fraction of traditional licensing costs. The company's growth trajectory-serving Fortune 500 clients across 40+ countries-demonstrates market demand for next-generation file transfer solutions.



"The file transfer industry has been dominated by incremental improvements to 30-year-old protocols," Zhou continued. "We're not just faster-we're fundamentally reimagining how large-scale data movement should work in modern enterprise environments."



IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY AND DEMONSTRATION



Companies seeking to eliminate file transfer bottlenecks can schedule live demonstrations showcasing Raysync's performance advantages with their actual data workloads. The platform offers flexible deployment options including on-premises and cloud configurations.



For companies wishing to see a demonstration of Raysync's capabilities, please get in touch with us here.



About Raysync



Established in 2017, Raysync specializes in high-performance enterprise file transfer solutions that eliminate data movement bottlenecks for global organizations. The company's proprietary UDP Transfer Protocol serves clients across media, manufacturing, research, and financial services industries in 40+ countries. Headquartered in Singapore with global support operations, Raysync continues advancing the frontier of secure, ultra-high-speed data transfer technology. More information: https://www.raysync.io/.



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rasysync



Learn More: https://www.raysync.io/

