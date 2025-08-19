News: Informative Research named 2025 Lending Tech Titan by PROGRESS in Lending for innovation in mortgage credit and verification technology | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, announced it has been named a 2025 Lending Tech Titan by PROGRESS in Lending, honoring the company's pioneering work in delivering automation, efficiency and cost savings to mortgage lenders across the U.S.



This award recognizes companies driving the future of housing finance through impactful technology. IR's recognition highlights the innovation and leadership of Ajay Trilokeshwaran, EVP Information Technology, who has led the development of IR's Verification Platform and Credit Platform. These advancements have fundamentally transformed the way lenders operate in today's rapidly evolving mortgage landscape.



"Our technology is designed with one goal in mind: to help lenders win in a complex market," Trilokeshwaran said. "We listen, adapt and innovate because our clients need solutions that don't just work, they lead. This award reflects the deep collaboration and shared success we've built with every lender we serve."



The platformswhich include features such as configurable credit and verification management rules and Action Center, a self-service portal that enables loan officers and processors to make changes, request supplements or letters of explanation (LOEs) and resolve issues directly from the credit reporthave delivered significant reductions in credit and verification expenses, resulting in considerable cost savings per closed loan. In addition, IR's technology enhances agility, speeds up time-to-funding and supports compliance with investor guidelines through tight integrations with Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) and Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor℠ (LPA℠). With more than 400 client-driven platform enhancements completed annually and a 0% client churn rate in 2024, IR has demonstrated unmatched responsiveness and lasting value to the lending community.



The inaugural Lending Tech Titans award recognizes individuals and organizations that are transforming housing finance through technology, strategy and leadership. To learn more and view the full list of winners, visit: https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2025-lending-tech-titan-award-winners-are/.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.



