News: Two Prominent Professors to Keynote 25th Annual Neurotech Leaders Forum | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report newsletter, announced that two prominent figures in the field of neurotechnology will keynote the 2025 Neurotech Leaders Forum, which takes place November 5-6 in San Francisco. Edward Chang, chair of the department of neurological surgery at UC San Francisco, will discuss future applications of implanted brain sensing and stimulation devices.



J. Thomas Mortimer, emeritus professor of biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University, will discuss his history as a pioneer developing implanted neurostimulation systems for chronic pain, diaphragm pacing, and bladder control.



The 25th annual event will also feature sessions devoted to the business of neuromodulation, the investment outlook for neurotechnology, the convergence of AI and BCI technologies, new realities in regulatory and reimbursement policies, and several other topics. Neurotech Reports editors James Cavuoto, Jeremy Koff, JoJo Platt, and Victor Pikov will moderate panel discussions with key industry leaders.



Several panelists and presenters were recently added to the agenda for the two-day conference. New speakers include Ryan Field, CEO of Kernel; Andreas Forland, CEO of Cognixion; and Oliver Armitage, newly appointed vice president of Axoft. Venture capital professionals participating in the meeting include Mir Imran, managing partner at InCube Ventures, and Lu Zhang, founder and managing partner of Fusion Fund.



Among the new presenters this year are Emile Radyte, CEO of Samphire Neuroscience in the U.K., which has developed a wearable neuromodulation device for treatment of PMS and menstrual pain and Tetiana Aleksandrova, CEO of Subsense, Inc., which is developing a nonsurgical nanoparticle-based BCI system.



The Platinum Sponsor at this year's event is Cirtec Medical. Micro Systems Technology is the Gold Sponsor. Silver sponsors include Velentium and Valtronic.



"As we celebrate our 25th year covering the neurotechnology industry, it's gratifying to have Prof. Mortimer, one of the founders of the field, and Prof. Chang, one of the most promising researchers and entrepreneurs, talk about the past and future of our industry," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher of Neurotech Reports.



Neurotech Reports has extended the early-bird registration deadline until September 12, 2025.



Also, Neurotech Reports still has openings for a small number of startup and early-stage firms who would like to present during one of two Entrepreneur Panels at the conference.



To apply, visit this link: https://www.neurotechreports.com/pages/nlf-presenter-application.html



For more information, contact Neurotech Reports at 415 546 1259 or visit https://www.neurotechreports.com/.



Learn More: https://www.neurotechreports.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.