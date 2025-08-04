News: ‘Pundalik & Lord Vitthala’ Shares a Timeless Story for Children, of Love and Respect for one’s parents and what this truly means in life | CitizenWire

LEICESTER, U.K. /CitizenWire/ -- Mala Khiroya, a pharmacist turned author and storyteller, introduces young readers to the beauty of love, respect, and family values through her new children's book, "Pundalik & Lord Vitthala: The Man Whom God Visited Because He Served His Parents Selflessly with Love" (ISBN: 9781779628800; released July, 2025 by Tellwell Publishing) - this inspiring story is now available worldwide.



Rooted in the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of India, "Pundalik & Lord Vitthala" invites readers into the world of Pundalik, a kind boy from a magical forest near Pandharpur who, as he grows older, begins to neglect his parents. When Lord Vitthala himself visits Pundalik, the encounter teaches a powerful lesson about the importance of honoring and caring for one's parents. The book gently weaves these themes into a tale that children and families of all backgrounds can appreciate.



Designed for readers aged five to ten, the book also includes engaging activities at the end, encouraging young readers to continue exploring the story's message in a fun, interactive way. Early feedback from parents and educators has called the book "timeless" and "a valuable tool for teaching empathy and respect."



Mala Khiroya's lifelong love for storytelling was nurtured through reading to her nephew and niece. Inspired by the teachings of Pujya Bhaishri Rameshbhai Oza and her own cultural heritage, Mala has spent the past three years running children's classes focused on character, values, and the joy of learning. She has also authored Hanuman Chalisa with illustrations for children and Shlokas, a meaningful calendar for young learners.



"Pundalik & Lord Vitthala" is currently available through Amazon and Ingram Spark.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Mala Khiroya



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/a6m7bV9



Genre: Children's



Released: July, 2025



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779628800



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

