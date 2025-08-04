News: Author Ann Hood joins Todos Santos Writers Workshop faculty for 2026 Baja creative writing retreat | CitizenWire

TODOS SANTOS, Baja California Sur, Mexico /CitizenWire/ -- Bestselling author Ann Hood has joined the faculty of the Todos Santos Writers Workshop (TSWW) for the 13th annual Winter Session, January 31 - February 7, 2026. Hood's international bestsellers include "The Knitting Circle," "The Obituary Writer," and "The Book That Matters Most." Her most recent book is the novel "The Stolen Child." Hood joins Christopher Merrill (poetry), Karen Karbo (memoir), Jeanne McCulloch (memoir), and Rex Weiner (storytelling strategies) to lead the fiction class in the acclaimed Baja creative writing retreat's 2026 teaching lineup.



"I have always been a huge fan of Ann's singular narrative finesse," says TSWW co-founder and co-director Jeanne McCulloch, "Her work is a clarion call, delivered in finely chiseled, unforgettable prose, teaching us about love, courage, and the will to overcome unparalleled grief - a celebration of life in all of its quirky, mysterious forms. Her students over the years have been blessed by her care, contagious good humor, and the many lessons she has to teach. She is a truly special addition to TSWW, and we are delighted to welcome her and her husband, the celebrated writer Michaell Ruhlman, to our workshop family."



"I'm so excited to be part of the Todos Santos Writers Workshop faculty with the ever-fabulous Jeanne McCulloch, Christopher Merrill, Karen Karbo, and Rex Weiner. Looking forward to meeting our writers in this magical place and sharing time together."



About Ann Hood:



Author of over a dozen novels, Hood has also written five memoirs, including "Fly Girl," about her days as a TWA flight attendant in the 1970s and 80s; and "Comfort: A Journey Through Grief," the story of her five-year-old daughter Grace's sudden death from a virulent form of strep in 2002, a NYT Editors' Choice and one of Entertainment Weekly's 2008 top ten non-fiction books.



She is the winner of two Pushcart Prizes, two Best American Food Writing awards, a Best American Travel Writing award, and a Best American Spiritual Writing award. Her essays and short stories have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Food and Wine, Traveler, National Geographic Traveler, The Paris Review, The Atlantic, and many more.



More info: https://www.annhood.us/.



About Todos Santos Writers Workshop:



The Todos Santos Writers Workshop, founded in 2014, is a center for creative writing based in the historic pueblo mágico of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. TSWW's annual winter session offers workshops for writers at all levels in fiction, memoir, poetry, and storytelling strategies.



Classes are limited to eight participants to ensure maximum individual attention. Todos Paris, the annual spring session in Paris, France, focuses on memoir and fiction writing.



More info: https://todossantoswritersworkshop.com/.



Winter Session Information: https://todossantoswritersworkshop.com/2026-session/.



