News: Dovenmuehle’s Amber Cowan honored as 2025 HousingWire Insider | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that its Vice President of Default Operations, Amber Cowan, has been honored among the 2025 HousingWire Insiders. Now in its seventh year, the award celebrates behind-the-scenes leaders whose operational excellence, innovation, and quiet influence are vital to their company's success. Cowan is honored for her transformative leadership and high-impact innovations.



Cowan has transformed Dovenmuehle's default servicing operations through visionary leadership and operational innovation. Overseeing 600 employees across foreclosure, loss mitigation, bankruptcy, and property preservation, she has driven groundbreaking initiatives, including integrating KPIs and SLAs into dynamic dashboards and modernizing borrower engagement through omni-channel outreach and remote notarization. Her automation strategies addressing bulk processing workflow have significantly reduced review timelines by and costs, while her mentorship and people-first leadership have cultivated a culture of growth and excellence that directly supports Dovenmuehle's reputation as a top-tier mortgage subservicer.



"Amber is the powerhouse driving our default servicing division," said Senior Vice President of Default Servicing Ron Malik. "Her unwavering commitment to excellence and high-impact strategic innovations have empowered Dovenmuehle, our partners, and our clients. I'm delighted to have this opportunity to celebrate her dedication and expertise."



"The HousingWire Insiders are driving forces behind their organizations' success," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders are the architects of operational excellence, transforming strategic vision into tangible results. Reviewing this year's nominees and winners, it's clear that HousingWire Insiders deliver results while elevating their colleagues and teams."



Explore the full list of HousingWire Insiders here: https://www.housingwire.com/insiders/.



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.

