News: Derrick Enderby of LenderLogix honored with place among 2025 HousingWire Insiders | CitizenWire

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LenderLogix, a leading provider of mortgage automation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), today announced its Director of Customer Success, Derrick Enderby, is a 2025 HousingWire Insider honoree. The award honors the unsung heroes of mortgage and real estate; the insiders who drive efficiency, compliance, and growth without seeking the spotlight. Enderby is recognized for his key role in empowering customers to maximize the value of LenderLogix's product suite.



Under Derrick's guidance, loan officer adoption of the LenderLogix product suite has surged, driving a 27% increase in pre-approvals through the QuickQual platform and earning an exceptional Net Promoter Score of 84. By introducing personalized training, a comprehensive customer success playbook, and ROI-focused dashboards, Derrick has empowered clients to maximize value and achieve measurable results.



"Derrick's impact on both our clients and our company has been transformative," said LenderLogix founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien. "His ability to combine deep industry expertise with a personal, hands-on approach has elevated customer success to a new level. The results speak for themselves. Higher adoption, stronger client relationships, and measurable business growth, all driven by Derrick's dedication to helping every customer realize the full value of our solutions."



"The HousingWire Insiders are driving forces behind their organizations' success," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders are the architects of operational excellence, transforming strategic vision into tangible results. Reviewing this year's nominees and winners, it's clear that HousingWire Insiders deliver results while elevating their colleagues and teams."



To view the full list of HW Insiders honorees, visit: https://www.housingwire.com/insiders/.



About LenderLogix



LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software and APIs to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit https://www.lenderlogix.com/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.



Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

