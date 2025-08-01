News: Class Valuation’s Executive Vice President of Quality Control Cristy Conolly Named to HousingWire’s ‘Insiders’ List | CitizenWire

Now in its 10th year, the Insiders award recognizes operational leaders who drive innovation behind the scenes to move the housing industry forward

TROY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Class Valuation, a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today that Cristy Conolly, its executive vice president of quality control, has received a HousingWire 2025 Insider Award. HousingWire's editorial team selected the 2025 honorees based on the significance of their contributions, their leadership in execution and their overall impact on their companies and the industry.



Conolly joined Class Valuation in April 2022, bringing more than 20 years in the appraisal industry and 14 years in Appraisal Management Company (AMC) leadership to her role. She has consistently shown her commitment to excellence by taking on challenging leadership roles that require strategic thinking and adaptability. By leveraging AI technology, she is helping her team work more effectively, detecting subtle problems that might be easily missed and ultimately providing a more precise QC process. This technological integration reflects her commitment to the company's "passion to win" value and demonstrates her forward-thinking leadership in transforming operational capabilities within the appraisal and valuation industry.



This passion was recognized externally when she became the first female recipient of the prestigious Evaluation Visionary award from the Collateral Risk Network (CRN). This highly impactful peer-nominated award recognizes an individual each year who is making a significant impact on the valuation industry, often through their leadership, innovative approaches and commitment to advancing the field. Conolly was the 10th recipient of the award and the first female recipient, breaking a significant gender barrier in a male-dominated industry.



"Cristy's long history in the appraisal industry has provided us with deep institutional knowledge and strategic insight as we realign teams and processes," said John Fraas, chief executive officer of Class Valuation. "During the past 12 months as our EVP of quality, she has been instrumental in transforming our QC team and leading the company through a significant paradigm shift in how it approaches and delivers QC. We are extremely proud to see her achieve this external recognition."



"The HousingWire Insiders are driving forces behind their organizations' success," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders are the architects of operational excellence, transforming strategic vision into tangible results."



About Class Valuation



Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit https://www.classvaluation.com/.



