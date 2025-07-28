News: Simpson Foundation Awards $75,500 In Employee Scholarships Across Three Communities | CitizenWire

Senior living nonprofit supports 25 scholars at Jenner's Pond, Simpson Meadows, and Simpson House

WEST GROVE, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- The Simpson Foundation has awarded a total of $75,500 in employee scholarships to 25 dedicated team members across three Simpson communities: Jenner's Pond, Simpson Meadows, and Simpson House. The scholarship recipients - ranging from teens just beginning their academic journey to adult learners advancing their careers - were honored in ceremonies held in July at each respective campus.



At Jenner's Pond, 19 employees were awarded a collective $66,500 during a celebration on Saturday, July 12, in the Alison Theater. Simpson Meadows in Downingtown recognized three scholars receiving a combined $3,000, and Simpson House in Philadelphia honored three scholarship recipients with awards totaling $6,000.



"Investing in the personal and professional development of our team members is at the heart of Simpson's mission," said Dr. Carol McKinley, President and CEO of Simpson. "These scholarships reflect the commitment of our communities - residents, donors, and staff - to help our employees grow, gain new skills, and reach their educational goals. It's one of the many ways we build meaningful intergenerational relationships that strengthen both our teams and the quality of life for those we serve."



The scholarship initiative, stewarded by resident-led committees in partnership with the Simpson Foundation, continues to expand each year. The employee-driven program celebrates a culture of support, encouraging team members to pursue nursing, hospitality, business, and other academic pathways.



New Jenner's Pond scholarship recipients include: Samantha Calabretta, Jordan Eshleman, Kristyn Luff, Hamilthonn Mejia, Tyler Pappas, Kimberly Ramirez-Sanchez, Violet Robb, and Samuel Stancil. Returning recipients include: Katherine Albietz, Olivia Edwards, Jacqueline Flores-Diaz, Nicholas Heckman, Alexis Huyett, Krista Kennedy, Ethan Lytle, Jake Pappas, Zachary Pappas, Amanda Phillips, and Caleb Strawhecker.



Simpson Meadows recipients were: Heather Clark, Haley English, and Laura Kasal. And Simpson House recipients were: Robert Ferguson, Jeffrey Morris, and Blessing Mbagwu.



The Simpson Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting the residents and employees of Simpson, continues to champion this annual scholarship tradition. The foundation works in close collaboration with each campus to secure funding and manage scholarship distribution, ensuring that every dollar donated goes directly toward educational advancement.



For more information on how to support employee scholarships at Simpson communities, visit https://www.simpsonsenior.org/simpson-foundation/.



About Simpson:



Simpson is a not-for-profit family of services, including five senior living communities, home care, therapy, and end-of-life care. Open since 1865, it is the longest-serving Methodist organization in the nation. Simpson derives great strength from its history of caring for older adults from all backgrounds and all walks of life and is constantly working to uphold its position as a community, regional and national leader in caring for and treasuring the lives of older adults. The organization continues to grow to serve more people with the highest possible level of care.



MULTIMEDIA:



Images for this news story: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/simpson-foundation-2025-scholarship-photos/



Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

