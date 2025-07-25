News: Youth Activists and Global Leaders Confront Pressing Global Crises at 19th International Human Rights Summit at the United Nations | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Youth delegates from 38 nations joined distinguished veteran human rights advocates at the United Nations Headquarters to deliver a powerful indictment of global injustices - from state-sanctioned discrimination and human trafficking to nuclear threats and systemic violence - at the 19th International Human Rights Summit, United for Human Rights announced today.



The three-day event, held under the theme, "Education for Peace," was hosted by United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights International, and sponsored by the Permanent Mission to the United Nations of Timor-Leste. The event was co-sponsored by the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas and the Plurinational State of Bolivia. Timor-Leste Ambassador H.E. Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares welcomed the International Youth Delegates, followed by welcome addresses and messages from ambassadors of co-sponsoring nations and the ambassador of the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Through keynote speeches and raw panel discussions, youth leaders brought fresh urgency and lived experience to issues such as state-sanctioned discrimination, human trafficking and daily violence in vulnerable communities - while seasoned experts lent perspective, history and hard-earned wisdom. Youth delegates shared how they are tackling these crises through grassroots education initiatives based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), including the use of Youth for Human Rights' public service announcements, booklets, and educator kits.



The event brought together an array of world-renowned human rights advocates, including:



* H.E. Dr. Bertrand Ramcharan, former UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights, who imparted his "seven great ideas" he thought should be taught to the young people of the world: dignity, respect, equality, preservation of the environment, the right to development, protection of women and girls, and using technology in the service of humanity.



* Dr. Ira Helfand, a senior member of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), warned that "the most fundamental human right is the right to life - and today, that right is threatened as never before by the danger of nuclear war. These terrible things do not have to happen - the choice is up to us."



* Tebogo Joy Ngoma, granddaughter of Nobel Laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu and founder of Brave Hearts Multimedia, said of her grandfather, "He taught me that justice and joy are not opposites, but companions. That we must never become so righteous that we lose our tenderness. And that silence in the face of injustice is never neutral... it is a choice."



The Summit highlighted the work of the 50 youth delegates taking action to make human rights a lived reality in their communities, including:



Eleonora Fiorella of Italy, Vice President of the Organization for Human Rights and Tolerance, organizes "United for Human Rights" benefit concerts featuring celebrity performers to raise funds for under-resourced schools in Ghana. She also promotes human rights through art in Milan schools and organizes international conferences at the UN Palais des Nations, Geneva, each December for Human Rights Day.



Ladislas Yassin Nkundabanyanga, of Rwanda, has reached more than 12,000 students through his Clubs for Peace initiative. His work includes creative outreach like a Cycling for Human Rights race and a 50-school football tournament, using sport and education to foster unity and reconciliation among youth.



"This Summit is not just a platform for dialogue - it's a springboard for action," said Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, founder of United for Human Rights. "Every year, the Summit proves that when youth, distinguished officials, professors and lawyers from around the world come together to exchange ideas, they build bridges, ignite movements and commit to action that drives lasting change for human rights and peace - peace through education."



The Summit also presented the 2025 Human Rights Hero Award to individuals working on the front lines: Manishwar Sharma Purmanund, Founder of Yeshua Fellowship in Mauritius; and Maggie Ibañez, Executive Director of Youth for Human Rights Mexico. The Films for Humanity Award was presented to filmmaker Taron Lexton for creating Youth for Human Rights documentaries and public service announcements promoting the UDHR - seen on over 1,400 TV stations and viewed by more than half a billion people worldwide.



The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support United for Human Rights and its youth education program, making its materials and initiatives available free of charge to educators, communities and governments worldwide.



"The UDHR wasn't an afterthought - it is widely considered to be a foundational document of the United Nations and its human rights work," said Beth Akiyama, Executive Director of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office. "The founder of Scientology and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, recognized and emphasized the vital importance of the UDHR, whose 30 rights remain as vital today as when authored in 1948. It's crucial that these rights become second nature through education, thus empowering youth and adults to build a better world."



To learn more about United for Human Rights, or to request free materials, visit www.humanrights.com.



About United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights International



Founded in 2001, Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to inspire young people to become advocates for equality and peace through education on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its parent organization, United for Human Rights, operates globally with more than 150 chapters and materials translated into 27 languages, reaching people in 195 countries.



Learn more: https://youthforhumanrights.org | https://humanrights.com.



Learn More: https://www.humanrights.com/

