News: Philippe Le Blanc Publishes ‘Advantage Equities’: An Original Take on Stock Market Investing Inspired by the Game of Tennis | CitizenWire

MONTREAL, Quebec /CitizenWire/ -- Chief Investment Officer of COTE 100 and respected financial columnist Philippe Le Blanc has officially released "Advantage Equities: Invest Between the Lines and Win" (ISBN: 978-0228818939; released June 2025 by Tellwell Publishing), an insightful new book offering investors a fresh, accessible perspective on the world of stock market investing. The book marks a natural successor to the bestselling "La Bourse ou la Vie," co-written in 1995 by Philippe and his father, Guy Le Blanc.



Published in English as "Advantage Equities" following the recent success of its French counterpart "Avantage Bourse," the book explores the parallels between competitive sports - particularly tennis - and financial markets. Le Blanc demonstrates how mastering both disciplines requires not only technical skill but also a deep understanding of psychology, decision-making, and risk management.



"For more than 30 years at COTE 100, contributing to financial literacy has been part of our mission," says Philippe Le Blanc. "With 'Advantage Equities,' my goal is to make stock market investing more approachable for the everyday investor by shifting the focus away from dry financial ratios and towards the behavioral and strategic factors that so often determine outcomes in both markets and life."



In "Advantage Equities," Le Blanc identifies the most common pitfalls investors face - including over 30 documented behavioral biases - and provides readers with practical tools and frameworks to navigate them. The book is structured around three core themes: strategy, fundamental analysis, and psychology. Through real-world examples and clear, multidisciplinary insights, Le Blanc guides readers in developing their own personalized method of investment analysis and decision-making.



About the Author:



Philippe Le Blanc is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer of COTE 100, a Canadian firm specializing in retail portfolio management. He holds an MBA and the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and has authored more than 450 articles and blogs on investment through his weekly blog Between the Lines and long-running financial newsletter COTE 100+. A passionate tennis player, Le Blanc uses the game as a metaphor for the high-stakes world of investing, offering a unique, engaging approach to financial education.



"Advantage Equities" is now available on Amazon and major bookselling platforms.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Philippe Le Blanc



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Author's Company Website: https://cote100.com/en/



Buy Link (Amazon): https://a.co/d/bwv1Lzq



Genre: Finance



Released: June 2025



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228818939



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.