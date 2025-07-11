News: Sisu, a Portrait of Grit, Connection and Triumph, Premieres on Documentary Showcase | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the inspiring documentary "Sisu" on July 11, 2025.



DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Sisu follows a 10-person amateur cycling team from rural Maine as they race 1,358 kilometers around the edge of Iceland-facing unpredictable weather, minimal sleep and a 72-hour deadline.



Named after the Finnish word Sisu, meaning courage and resoluteness in the face of adversity, the film explores why ordinary people take on extraordinary challenges and their unforgettable journeys along the way.



Director Jon Mercer captures more than just the finish line-illuminating the bonds and community spirit forged as a team faces challenges and emerges triumphant together.



ABOUT JON MERCER



Jon Mercer is an award-winning director known for his collaborative and deft approach to filmmaking. His work has been broadcast nationally and creates lasting impact in educational and humanitarian sectors. Jon's films have screened at festivals internationally and received coveted recognition for their influence on issues of human rights and global equality in sports.



In an interview with SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Jon conveyed his approach to the making of Sisu:



"For me as a filmmaker, I'm always looking for that connection to an audience, and even though this film has a cycling element to it, at the core it is about people and relationships. We're happy to be bringing this out into the world. I think even if adventure doesn't speak to you directly, there's going to be something there for you. And it's nice to have, you know, a global network of people to share that with."



ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE



Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.



DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.



For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

