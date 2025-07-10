News: Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tommy Thompson, Visits Dr. Howard Zucker’s ‘Docology’ Podcast on July 14 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson will join host Dr. Howard Zucker for an upcoming episode of the viewer-interactive podcast, "Docology," on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET, HANG Media announced today. Thompson, who served under President George W. Bush, is the latest in a long line of prestigious experts providing compelling, fact-based insights into urgent public health matters, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN), Dr. David Kessler (former FDA commissioner), and Nancy Brinker (Founder of Susan G. Komen for the Cure and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom).



Dr. Zucker is a renowned public health leader who served under Thompson during the George W. Bush Administration and went on to become a top official of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, and New York State Health Commissioner. In March, he launched "Docology," a video podcast delivering the most reliable, proven medical information while sounding early warnings about impending public health problems.



Zucker teams with former CNN/US president Jon Klein's HANG Media to introduce a new twist to the popular podcast format: audience participation. Viewers are able to watch "Docology" for free on YouTube and Substack, and listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Paying subscribers are able to join the show on camera and in a text chatroom to ask questions directly of Zucker and his global network of guest experts. The show illuminates today's most pressing health challenges, including the explosion of measles deaths, vaccine safety, avian flu, water fluoridation and the safety of weight loss drugs, and more.



"There is more anxiety and concern around health than ever before," said Zucker, a board-certified pediatrician, anesthesiologist, cardiologist, and intensive care specialist - as well as a lawyer. "The best cure for confusion is unbiased information, which we deliver directly to our Docology viewers. In return, they share their experiences and questions. While a practicing physician, I learned the importance of listening to the patient. That's why Docology makes patients part of the show."



"The unique communal experiences that HANG Media creates have enabled tens of millions of people around the world to speak face to face with top celebrities, athletes, and thought leaders," said Klein, HANG co-founder and CEO. "We are delighted to partner with someone of Howard's stature to apply our AI-driven media technology in service of better health for everyone."



About Howard Zucker, MD:



Having graduated from George Washington University medical school at the age of 22, Howard Zucker went on to work at some of the nation's leading hospitals while also earning two law degrees and a postgraduate diploma in global health policy and being appointed a White House Fellow under George W. Bush.



As Commissioner of Health for the State of New York, he led the state's efforts to combat the Zika and Ebola viruses, legionella and measles outbreaks, ensure water quality and safety, and stem the COVID-19 pandemic, among many other public health crises. He served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health under Tommy Thompson and as Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization and as a Deputy Director at the CDC.



About HANG Media:



The leading fan engagement agency, HANG Media has connected more than 60 million people with the most influential voices in the world - star athletes, performers, and recognized experts - while integrating blue chip brands including Wells Fargo, McDonald's, State Farm, Toyota, and MolsonCoors into these unique experiences. Hang solutions average session lengths of nearly 90 minutes, attracting audiences that are predominantly 18-44, while generating first-party data and usage analytics that provide partners with deep insights into current and potential customers. Hang experiences have won three Cynopsis Sports Media Awards - for best fan engagement, production innovation, and brand activation. Learn more at: https://hang.media



