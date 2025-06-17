News: Strategic Benefits Advisors welcomes Andy Clonts as director and senior benefits consultant | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) today announced the appointment of Andy Clonts as director and senior benefits consultant. In this role, Clonts will be responsible for driving business growth while leveraging his extensive experience in employee benefits strategy, healthcare navigation and client engagement to deliver tailored solutions to SBA's expanding roster of clients.



Clonts brings more than 25 years of leadership in the human capital and employee benefits space, including senior roles at Alight Solutions, Bright Horizons and Aon Hewitt. His background spans strategic sales, benefits administration and the development of high-impact go-to-market strategies for Fortune 500 employers. Most recently, Clonts led growth and solution development efforts for Bright Horizons' Education Advisory Services, helping employers close workforce skill gaps through education benefits.



Before that, Clonts served as senior vice president of strategic solutions sales at Alight Solutions, overseeing cross-functional teams focused on health navigation, compliance services, retiree benefits and more. His results-oriented leadership helped reshape Alight's client engagement model and consistently exceed revenue targets.



"Andy is a dynamic leader with deep industry knowledge and a client-first mindset," said SBA Founding Principal Mindy Zatto. "His strategic thinking and proven ability to deliver results will help propel SBA's continued growth as we support clients through today's complex benefits landscape."



Clonts earned a bachelor's degree in management from Valdosta State University. In his free time, Andy loves being active outdoors, boating, fishing, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family



About Strategic Benefits Advisors:



Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 500 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 20 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry. For more information, visit https://www.sba-inc.com/.

