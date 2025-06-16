News: PeopleFirst Coaching & Consulting Solutions Launches June 2025 – Taking a Bold Stand Against Workplace Toxicity and Guiding Clients to Greatness in Life and Career | CitizenWire

PITTSBURGH, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- This summer, PeopleFirst Coaching & Consulting Solutions officially opens its doors with a mission to radically shift how individuals navigate toxic workplaces, career crossroads, and life's pivotal transitions. Launching in the season of growth and transformation, PeopleFirstCCS invites professionals, recent grads, and weary professionals alike to take the first step toward reclaiming their voice, their confidence, and their future.



Founded by Stephanie L. Herring, a trailblazing corporate leader turned Founder & Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO), PeopleFirstCCS specializes in one-on-one coaching, executive mentorship, and professional development that goes far beyond resumes and boardrooms. With a signature focus on helping individuals heal from toxic work environments, bullying, and burnout, the firm provides a safe space to reset, rebuild, and rise.



"I created PeopleFirstCCS for every person who's ever sat in silence, swallowed mistreatment, or questioned their worth in toxic spaces. I know that pain-and I also know the power of rising from it. PeopleFirstCCS is about reclaiming your narrative, standing in your truth, and finally choosing yourself. We don't just coach careers-we empower lives.," said Stephanie L. Herring, Founder & Chief Empowerment Officer (CEO), PeopleFirst Coaching & Consulting Solutions.



With over 25 years of corporate leadership experience, Stephanie brings not only executive insight but lived experience-having personally navigated adversity, gender bias, and cultural exclusion to break through the corporate ceiling. Her personal motto, "And this above all, to thine own self be true," is more than a Shakespearean quote - it's the heartbeat of the PeopleFirstCCS movement.



PeopleFirstCCS offers:



* Toxic workplace recovery coaching & advocacy consulting



* Life and career coaching tailored for reinvention, transition, or growth



* Executive mentorship grounded in emotional intelligence and authenticity



* Coaching for college junior and seniors to help them as emerging professionals "Graduate to Greatness" with clarity and confidence



To celebrate the launch, the PeopleFirstCCS Launch Tour will include social media campaigns, speaking appearances, podcast guest spots, and virtual engagements. The firm also welcomes referrals, collaborations, and strategic partnerships with mission-aligned individuals and organizations.



For coaching services, speaking engagements, or partnership opportunities, visit https://www.peoplefirstccs.com/ or email hello@peoplefirstccs.com. Join the PeopleFirstCCS movement on social media @PeopleFirstCCS for updates, inspiration, and behind-the-scenes access to this powerful life-changing journey.



MULTIMEDIA:



Video (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4AOYM3wWhJw



Learn More: https://www.peoplefirstccs.com/

